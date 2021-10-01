One Night collaborates with Jsix, Releasing an EP titled ‘Crescent’

Cover art for One Night and Jsix’s EP project, ‘Crescent’

One Night and Jsix collaborate on what could be “their best work”. ‘Crescent’ is a 3 Song EP featuring 3 other artists that are incredibly talented.

If I go for this, it’s all or nothing.” — One Night

CONWAY, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coming from a small town, One Night has been on his way up the ladder within the rap game. He started making beats at a young age on GarageBand. Senior year of high school, he started recording songs with his friends and releasing them. The first song ever released by One Night is titled ‘Gone’ feat. T & Tito. According to One Night himself, his stage name actually stems from the process of the creation of that song. “Yeah, we literally made that song in one night. Once we decided that we were actually going to release it, I had to come up with a name. So I thought, ‘What would be a really dope name with a cool meaning that I could explain later in an interview?’ We made our first song in one night, so One Night would be perfect and it sounds cool.” One Night said his goal is to work with as many people as he can and make the biggest impact possible within his community. He dropped his first self-produced album titled ‘The Journey >’ on June 29th, 2021. “That album is really special to me. I took a lot of time with it and put everything I had into the creation of it. I tried to stay away from making two songs sound the same just so I can gauge what style people like the most and what style I need to work on.” This album was “a bigger success than what [he] anticipated.” A 9 track album with no features and self-produced is undoubtedly impressive.

The impact of that album was huge, gaining One Night new fans, a new level of confidence and a new standard. He continues to make impacts as his new release, ‘Crescent’ which is a collaboration project done with Jsix, hit the streaming platforms last night at 11:00 PM. This EP is a 3 track project featuring .308 Sherman, CZ, and Pop. “They’re all incredible artists. I had worked with CZ and Pop many times before and I’ve heard Sherman rap, but he was on a whole different level when he got on ‘Snow’.” One Night expressed a lot of gratitude and appreciation towards the featuring artists, calling them “extremely talented” and “a good time”. One Night also gave a ton of praise towards the producer for this project, Jsix. “Nobody can mess with that man. He’s a monster. I promise you any rapper out there that thinks they have the best producer is wrong unless it’s Jsix. He’s more than just a producer. That man wrote the hook and my short verse on ‘Snow’, plus the hook and first verse on ‘Big Tough’. He deserves all the praise for this project, shout out Jsix for sure.”

This 3 track EP shows the true diversity of One Night and Jsix both. Going from a song like ‘Vice’ to ‘Snow’ is not something every producer and/or artist can do. One Night has grown exponentially over the last year and “connecting with Jsix is the best decision [he’s] ever done.”

One Night plans to continue to grow as an artist and producer. He states that he loves everyone who is a supporter and wishes to interact with fans way more. He also claims he wouldn’t be where he is now without his family, his girlfriend Amanda, and his boys, Tristan, Jacob, Jonathan, Cooper, Carver, and Jaxon.

Make sure you check out One Night and Jsix’s brand new EP, ‘Crescent’, streaming on all platforms now! https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/onenightandjsix/crescent

Follow One Night on Instagram: @mattdavenport_

Jsix’s New EP Crescent Trailer