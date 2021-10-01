Attorney General Donovan Announces Impact of “Vermont Legal Community Fighting Hunger Food Drive”

CONTACT: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, (802) 828-3171

Following the close of a two-week collective effort, Attorney General T.J. Donovan, the Vermont Bar Association (VBA), the Vermont Paralegal Organization (VPO), and the Vermont Foodbank announced the positive impact of the Vermont Legal Community Fighting Hunger Food Drive. For the past five years, legal professionals across the state have come together to run the food drive. After hosting last year’s food drive virtually in June, General Donovan, the VBA, VPO, and Foodbank returned to hosting the event during Hunger Action Month in September. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a steep increase in food insecurity for Vermonters and need has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.

In the two weeks of this year’s food drive, professionals across the Vermont legal community together raised $6,845.00, which will supply more than 11,431 meals for Vermonters. All funds donated went directly to the important work of the Vermont Foodbank. Food and other items donated were brought to local food shelves or meal sites partnered with the Vermont Foodbank. In the five-year history of the food drive, the Vermont legal community has raised more than $50,000 and collected over 11,000 food items.

“We are grateful to this year’s participants in the Vermont Legal Community Fighting Hunger Food Drive,” said Attorney General T.J. Donovan. “We know this effort makes a real impact to improve food insecurity for Vermonters.”

Vermont Bar Association President Elizabeth Kruska also expressed her appreciation to participants. “Food insecurity is a significant challenge across Vermont and has only been heightened by COVID-19. Thank you to all the legal professionals who contributed to this year’s food drive. We look forward to working again with the Vermont Foodbank, the Attorney General’s Office, and the Vermont Paralegals’ Organization on future food drives.”

Lucia White, CP, Pro Bono Chair of the Vermont Paralegal Organization expressed VPO’s gratitude for the opportunity to participate in helping alleviate hunger in Vermont. “The timing of this year’s food drive allowed participants to donate food items at our CLE Conference. Paralegals eagerly filled up bags to help other Vermonters.”

“The long-time support of the Vermont Legal Community, and their compassion and dedication to ending hunger, helps provide meals to our neighbors facing hunger and also brings greater awareness to our community around the issue of hunger in our state,” said John Sayles, CEO of the Vermont Foodbank.

This year’s food drive participants are listed below. Within participating categories, those collecting the most item and monetary donations will be recognized at the Vermont Bar Association’s Annual Meeting on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Bauer Gravel Farnham LLP

Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC

Maley and Maley, PLLC

Lynch and Foley, P.C.

Vermont Attorney General’s Office

Vermont Bar Association

Vermont Legal Aid (Rutland Office)

Vermont Paralegal Organization

Last modified: October 1, 2021