ACDD Posts New Requests for Proposal at www.acdd.org

The Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities (ACDD) has announced the availability of funds for innovative proposals that support the Council’s 2022-2026 Goals and Objectives. The four areas represented in the requests for proposal (RFPs) are: 1) education and early intervention; 2) employment; 3) formal and informal community supports; and 4) health.

Details for each of the new RFPs can be found at www.acdd.org/funding under “Current Requests for Proposal”.

“We’re looking for new ideas for projects that meet our mission,” said Darryle Powell, Executive Director of the ACDD. “Whether aimed at helping people attain employment, educational opportunities, or housing, for example, the projects should be focused on improving the lives of people with developmental disabilities and their families.”

For more information, contact the Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities at 334-242-3973 or visit www.acdd.org.

ABOUT THE ALABAMA COUNCIL ON DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES

The Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities (ACDD) is comprised of 36 governor-appointed volunteer members, including people with developmental disabilities, family members, and representatives of public agencies that serve them. The organization is dedicated to the vision that all Alabamians, regardless of disability, will live, learn, work, and play in inclusive communities. To that end, ACDD works towards system changes in aspects of service/support to promote better lives for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. For more information, visit www.acdd.org.