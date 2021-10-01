ArtVersion wins Top Design agency by Visual Objects

ArtVersion Chicago

Our team has been recognized by the Visual Objects as Top Graphic Designers in Chicago

Branding agencies nowadays are mostly focused on digital design. Our legacy in Graphic Design allowed us to dominate this category.” — Goran Paun, Principal Creative Director at ArtVersion.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its latest 2021 report, Visual Objects has recognized ArtVersion as a top agency for graphic design services in Chicago. The latest report identifies a number of high-caliber agencies across this category. ArtVersion placed 1st amongst all the agencies factored and listed within this report. Regularly working on visual projects for brands, ArtVersion has also been featured by Digital.com last month as the top The Best Design Agency of 2021.

From visual brand systems to style and tonalities, graphic designers are responsible for creating effective visual messaging. Graphic design combines images, ideas, language, and logos to transmit a specific message — the message that represents the brand and defines its promise. Chicago has been known as a hub and birthplace of many agencies, as "Madison Avenue" is synonymous with advertising agencies; Chicago is known for its design and branding agencies business.

List Published at: https://visualobjects.com/graphic-design/location/chicago

About Visual Objects

Visual Objects is a portfolio website that showcases work from top creative firms around the world. Visual Objects allows the brand managers to see creative agencies' work and visualize future projects by featuring portfolios, case studies and reviews. An essential step in selecting an agency, Visual Objects provides the resources for companies to confidently choose the right service provider.

About ArtVersion

ArtVersion is an award-winning creative agency from Chicago with clients around the world. Serving brands since 1999, the ArtVersion team consists of Visual Designers, Branding Strategists and Developers. Most known for their activity in pioneering User Experience Design as a design discipline ArtVersion has been a trusted partner for many Fortune 500 companies, Non-profit organizations and notable Start-ups.