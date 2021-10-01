Software Answers to Introduce New Web-Based Technology to Clients Around the World
Software Answers Inc. is the leading provider of technology solutions to the corporate housing, serviced apartment and apart-hotel industries worldwideORLANDO, FLA., UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Software Answers Inc., the leading provider of technology solutions to the corporate housing, serviced apartment and apart-hotel industries worldwide, has announced its new web-based technology platform, Oscar Orion.
“Oscar Orion uses sophisticated technology to create our most innovative, ‘industry-leading’ product, adding best-in-class interfaces for scheduling and reporting controls targeted specifically for the corporate housing and serviced apartment industries,” says Christopher P. Couture, Software Answers’ Vice President & Chief Operating Officer.
Couture said Oscar Orion is currently in a beta phase with more than 25 clients, all of whom are expressing great satisfaction with the product and the solutions it provides. One feature drawing rave reviews, he said, is the ability for each user to customize their layout in the system.
Oscar Orion comes equipped with its own completely integrated and proprietary accounting system that is designed specifically for the short-term rental industry and can manage a business from a few units to thousands. Oscar is also capable of posting in multiple currencies, providing ease of use with businesses globally.
“Nomad is extremely excited about the addition of Oscar Orion to Software Answers’ reputable product list,” says Gavan James, CEO of Nomad Temporary Housing. “Orion is going to push our industry globally into a new age of technology with the use of automation and modernization.”
For more information about Software Answers or to see a demonstration of Oscar Orion, visit softwareanswers.com.
About Software Answers
Software Answers was founded by Stuart & Michael Kirban in 1995. Cut to over 25 years later, hundreds of companies in 13 countries rely on Oscar to run every aspect of their property management businesses.
About Nomad Temporary Housing
Nomad Temporary Housing was founded by one of the pioneers of the temporary housing industry for nomadic travelers like you, to provide the widest possible choice of accommodations in the world. Nomad is the only independent operator of temporary apartments that combines the full service of an international temporary apartment company with the myriad of locations from over 1,000 quality temporary apartment providers in Nomad’s network, 11,000 different apartment properties, and a total of 145,000 apartments. We provide you with unbiased options based on criteria you select. We place you where you wish to be at the rate you need, versus the competition placing you where it is convenient for them.
