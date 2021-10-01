Kipnuk Man Indicted for Multiple Counts of Sexual Assault and Sexual Abuse of a Minor Over a Nine Year Period

September 30, 2021

(Bethel, AK) – On September 27, 2021, a Bethel grand jury indicted 32-year-old David Paul on 58 counts of sexual assault and sexual abuse. The grand jury found 20 counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, 7 counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, 9 counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree, and 22 counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree. The indictment is based on incidents that occurred in Kipnuk between 2004 and 2013. David Paul is alleged to have repeatedly sexually assaulted eight minors over the nine year period.

If convicted at trial, Mr. Paul faces sentences of up to 99 years imprisonment per count for Sexual Assault or Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

The Alaska State Troopers investigated these incidents. Anyone with additional information related to the charges against Mr. Paul is asked to contact the Bethel Trooper Post.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

At his first appearance prior to indictment on September 23 2021, District Court Judge William Montgomery set Mr. Paul’s bail at $250,000 with additional conditions. He is currently in custody at Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel.

CONTACT: Bethel District Attorney R. Christopher Knowles at (907) 543-2055 or christopher.knowles@alaska.gov

Department Media Contact: Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee at (907) 465-3600 or grace.lee@alaska.gov.