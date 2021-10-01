Inslee appoints Adrienne McCoy to King County Superior Court

Gov. Jay Inslee today announced the appointment of Adrienne McCoy to the King County Superior Court. She will fill a newly created judicial position on the court.

Since 1999, McCoy has worked as a deputy prosecutor and senior deputy prosecutor with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. McCoy is currently assigned to the Most Dangerous Offender Project Unit, handling homicide investigations and trials. She has also performed trials with the Violent Crimes Unit and supervised felony trials for the Domestic Violence Unit. Before joining the Prosecutor’s Office, McCoy worked as a community organizer and volunteer coordinator with the Plymouth Housing Group in Seattle and as a case manager in a transitional housing program with Experiment in Self-Reliance in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

McCoy is also active in King County. Since 2011, she has volunteered as a mock trial coach at King’s High School. From 2006 to 2012 she was a member of the Board of Directors at New Beginnings, an organization that empowers survivors and mobilizes community awareness and action to end domestic violence. And from 1999 to 2002, she was a trustee with Hilltop House, a low-income senior housing organization in Seattle.

“Adrienne’s been an outstanding and highly regarded prosecutor for over two decades,” said Inslee. “The first work she pursued after finishing her undergraduate degree—in which she provided supportive services to some of the most vulnerable people in her community, including many living with disabilities and survivors of trauma—speaks to her character and compassion. These experiences inform her prosecutorial work, and they will inform her as a judge.”

McCoy earned her bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University and her law degree from the University of Washington.