The New Federal Funding for Infrastructure Challenges Recruiters to Fill Jobs
From Civil Engineering Staffing to Construction Manager Recruitment, it’s the Biggest Recruitment Undertaking Since 1939.CHINO HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the US Senate passed the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan on August 10th it added $550 billion dollars in new funding. While America waits to see what version of this legislation is agreed upon by both the House of Representatives and the US Senate to send to the President to sign into law, recruiting companies are preparing to answer the call for filling the inevitable upcoming vacancies for rebuilding the country. This budget allocation will create the greatest demand for skilled workers for public projects we’ve seen since 1939.
What’s in the Deal. “It puts $110 billion into roads, bridges and other major projects, $66 billion into passenger and freight rail, $65 billion into broadband, $55 billion into water systems and $39 billion into public transit, among other spending.” – CNBC, Senate passes $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill…, August 10, 2021, by Jacob Pramuk
According to the nonpartisan research and policy institute, The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, investment in public “infrastructure is key to creating good jobs and promoting full economic recovery.” The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal invests in a broad range of public projects. Many of these are exactly what would be expected for improving roads, bridges, rail, ports, airports, clean drinking water, pollution cleanup, and high-speed internet. Beyond delivering progress in these everyday public systems, the deal aspires to deliver a clean energy future. This promise is carried through with research & development for new renewable energy sources and for carbon capture. The distribution reach of clean energy will be extended by the installation of new transmission lines and new grids. This even includes adding EV charging stations along highway corridors.
From Civil Engineering Staffing to Construction Manager Recruitment, there are many types of jobs that will be in demand. “This is a good time for anyone who has been thinking about adding a certification or a new skill to do so as a way to strengthen their standing as a stand-out candidate.” – Barrett Kuethen, Amtec Chief Operating Officer
Types of positions with an upcoming increase in demand include accounting manager, civil engineer, construction cost estimator, construction foreman, construction project manager, controller, cost accountant, design engineer, director of finance, director of operations, electrical designer, electrical engineer, heavy equipment operator, maintenance manager, maintenance mechanic, maintenance technician, mechanical engineer, operations manager, project engineer, quality director, quality engineer, quality manager, and staff accountant.
It will be a challenge to find the best talent for every open position. Meeting this challenge means not only finding candidates with the right skills, it also means finding answers to bigger questions like relocation and which candidate is the right person for each specific team. Spending tax dollars on infrastructure effectively requires each contributing group to operate as a high-performance team. Developing high-performing teams can take years, so how will companies, organizations, and agencies achieve this in months? The way recruitment companies recommend hiring managers accomplish this is to write highly informative job posts that help candidates to self-screen whether or not the job is right for them, and then to use behavioral interview questions to determine which of the matching candidates is the right fit for the job.
It’s an exciting time for America. The opportunity to do well by doing good, to build a better future for our children, and to create eco-friendly systems for being better caretakers of our planet. Where there is a will there is a way!
