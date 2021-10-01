Getting Back to the Track
Far Out Toys Will Return to the Track at Talladega Superspeedway to Celebrate and Entertain the Kids!
Americans are looking for experiences now, more than ever. Partnering with Far Out Toys to create a hands-on, kid-friendly racing experience is an ideal way to entertain families visiting the track.”EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NASCAR and Far Out Toys have waved the green flag for fans at the track visiting the NASCAR Kid Zone fueled by Adventure Force. Talladega Superspeedway will be one of the first locations where kids can visit the Kids Zone, get their hands on some new NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers track sets, play with the kids from the highly popular KidCity YouTube channel, and meet professional drivers who will be stopping by. NASCAR and Far Out Toys will also have Kids Zone activations at Kansas Speedway, Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway this year!
— Paul Sparrow, managing director, licensing and consumer products, NASCAR
“Americans are looking for experiences now, more than ever. Partnering with Far Out Toys to create a hands-on, kid-friendly racing experience is an ideal way to entertain families visiting the track,” said Paul Sparrow, managing director, licensing and consumer products, NASCAR. “The Talladega Superspeedway’s YELLAWOOD 500 is the perfect race to deliver a one-of-a-kind family experience at the Adventure Force Kids Zone.”
“We are so excited to be back at the races with NASCAR. Based on our continued success, 2021 represents our third year of working with NASCAR to bring the fun and thrills of racing home for kids,” said Keith Meggs, CEO of Far Out Toys. “Getting back to seeing the excitement that our products bring to race fans in person will be amazing. We can’t wait to get to Talladega to share our NASCAR Adventure Force Crash Racers track sets.”
Adventure Force Crash Racers are available exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com
About NASCAR
The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States. NASCAR consists of three national series (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series™), three regional series, one local grassroots series, three international series and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. Based in Daytona Beach, Fla., with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).
About Far Out Toys
Far Out Toys Inc. is a rapidly growing force in the global toy marketplace, with a mission to innovate to the outer reaches. With fully integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing capabilities, Far Out Toys leverages its expertise and extensive relationships with inventors, IP holders and mass retailers to launch new brands in every toy category - including vehicles, arts & crafts, games, licensed collectibles, electronic toys and fashion dolls. For more information, visit Far Out Toys.
