Resilient Healthcare Signs Exclusive Agreement with Biobeat; Will Use Its Monitoring Solution for Hospital at Home Model
Biobeat’s Vital Sign Monitoring Devices Provide Medical Staff with Full View of Patient Status and AI-Powered Patient Deterioration Identification Capabilities.
The gap between the care you receive in a hospital and the care you can receive in your home is rapidly closing.”PLANO, TEXAS, U.S., October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resilient Healthcare, a leader in the at-home acute care space, announced today an exclusive partnership with Biobeat, a global leader in wearable remote patient monitoring solutions.
— Resilient’s Vice President of Operations, Brian Chace, PT, DPT
The deal means Resilient will be able to provide tens of thousands of patients in the United States with a solution previously only available in hospitals.
“The gap between the care you receive in a hospital and the care you can receive in your home is rapidly closing,” said Resilient’s Vice President of Operations, Brian Chace, PT, DPT. “Partnerships like this will expedite the shift from hospital to home, providing patients with a more convenient, cost-effective option, while freeing up hospitals to treat patients that are better suited for care in a hospital.”
The implementation is being managed by Resilient Healthcare’s affiliate Artic Health, a Dallas-based healthcare technology firm. The collaboration started in late 2020, when Resilient Healthcare introduced Biobeat’s AI-powered home-based patient monitoring platform to more than 10 hospitals across the state of Texas as well as Resilient’s Long Term Care at Home patients.
The Biobeat hospital-at-home monitoring kit, which includes chest-monitors, compatible adhesive units, and a user-friendly manual, aims to bring hospital-level care to patient homes, allowing providers to better manage hospital patient influx, reduce facility expenses and most importantly, improve patient outcomes.
“As healthcare continues its virtual evolution, it is crucial that care facilities be equipped with the proper tools and technologies to remotely evaluate patient status, which in turn allows for the efficient triage of patients into hospital settings and the better management of resources and patient care overall,” said Arik Ben Ishay, CEO of Biobeat. “Resilient Healthcare is a pioneer within the healthcare continuum, introducing new health innovations into the old-school house-call model of care. We look forward to a successful implementation with Resilient Healthcare and Artic Health, and together we are excited to spearhead the future of at-home care within the healthcare market.”
“With the goal of expanding the care capabilities of the healthcare community beyond hospital walls, our distribution agreement with Biobeat’s at-home platform is a significant step in offering innovative healthcare to home-based patients across our facilities,” said Dr. Jackleen Samuel PT DPT, Co-founder & CEO of Resilient Healthcare. “Biobeat’s AI-powered patient deterioration capabilities and advanced patient monitoring technology represent the future of care, and we welcome their platform into our remote patient monitoring solutions portfolio.”
“Advanced patient monitoring technologies like Biobeat’s remote patient monitoring system provide AI-powered patient health insights offering countless applications to providers and caregivers,” said Marc Andiel, President of Artic Health. “In integrating Biobeat’s RPM (remote patient monitoring) platform with Artic, we can help caregivers leverage these capabilities to improve patient management from a distance and provide better levels of care.”
Biobeat’s FDA-Cleared and CE Marked chest-monitors utilize proprietary non-invasive reflective photoplethysmography monitoring technology to automatically and continuously track multiple vital signs and health parameters. The wireless solutions connect to a cloud-based patient management system to provide medical staff with real-time data and alerts, enabling early identification of clinical deterioration. The management platform includes an integrated automated, customizable early warning score system that incorporates advanced health-AI-based algorithms that analyze aggregated patient data to identify deterioration more accurately and provide predictive analytics. This platform could help patients, their family members, and healthcare providers in multiple settings, allowing to optimize care of patients in the post-discharge and outpatient settings, as well as hospital-level home care of oncology patients, COVID-19 patients, and more.
The new home-based remote patient monitoring system is now available to healthcare providers across the globe. Please contact Biobeat directly to learn more.
About Biobeat
Biobeat provides a comprehensive wearable remote patient monitoring platform designed to elevate the standard of care for both short and long-term healthcare environments. Biobeat’s disposable short-term chest-monitor and long-term wrist-monitor continuously provide accurate patient readings for more than 15 health parameters, including cuffless blood pressure, pulse rate, respiratory rate, blood oxygen saturation, stroke volume, cardiac output, one lead ECG (only chest-monitor) and more. Aggregated patient health data is viewed by medical staff via Biobeat’s secure HIPAA and GDPR compliant cloud-based patient management platform, which utilizes an automated real-time early warning score (EWS) system that incorporates advanced AI-based algorithms to provide alerts on patient health status and potential deterioration. Biobeat’s wearable devices are the first devices to be FDA-Cleared for cuffless non-invasive blood pressure monitoring and are also CE Mark certified. Founded in 2016, Biobeat is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
For more information, visit: https://www.bio-beat.com/.
