Retro Rags Limited Acquires National Clothing License for Four Horsemen Studios Brands: Mythic Legions & Cosmic Legions
Independently owned and operated Retro Rags Limited (Grand Rapids, MI) acquires national clothing license for Mythic Legions & Cosmic Legions.GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- August 2021, marked the 5th year in operation for Retro Rags Limited, an independently owned and operated made-to-order pop-culture clothing company, located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Retro Rags Limited is the first to officially attain the clothing licensing rights for both Mythic Legions and the yet to be released Cosmic Legions line. “With our Mythic Legions and Cosmic Legions lines fan interaction and customization are core components of the brands. When we saw how in touch that Joe and the team at Retro Rags were with the fan community we knew that they would be a great fit.” Said Four Horsemen Studios co-founder Eric Treadaway. "That fan connection is a great starting point, but when you combine that with the customized approach to their products and their passion for pop culture we knew it would be an awesome team-up!”
Four Horsemen Studios (Little Falls, New Jersey) has been and continues to be one of the one of the primary creative teams behind many different toy lines. Four Horsemen Studios was founded in the late 1990s as a contractor to Mattel, and have since grown to an independent studio creating their own lines of figures, such as Mythic Legions and Cosmic Legions as well as reviving and manufacturing classic brands under license.
“Retro Rags Limited has been and will always be a company with its finger on the pulse of pop-culture. Utilizing a hive mentality right out of the gate we began working with artists from all over the world providing a platform for fan art. That led to official collaborations with several companies/entities and now are officially licensed with Mythic Legions and Cosmic Legions. I am thrilled to say the least!” Joe Teague, Owner Retro Rags Limited, says. “There are plenty of licensing opportunities out there, however finding the right brand that fits with the overall vision of the company is crucial. Mythic Legions & Cosmic Legions are exactly what we were looking for.”
Offerings at Launch:
- Logo T-Shirts
- Figure T-Shirts
- Faction T-Shirts
- Embroidered Patches
- Embroidered Patch Hats
- More to be revealed December 2021
