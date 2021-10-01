JOINT RELEASE:Priority HousingLaw Goes into Effect

Law aims to to protect renters & keep Coloradans housed

DENVER, CO – Today, housing legislation championed by Senators Julie Gonzales (D-Denver) and Dominick Moreno (D-Commerce City) as well as Representatives Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez (D-Denver) and Yadira Caraveo (D-Thornton) to improve protections for Colorado renters and address the housing crisis went into effect.

SB21-173 aims to keep Coloradans housed by requiring information about late fees in tenant leases, limiting late fees on unpaid rent to a set percentage, dollar amount and grace period, and giving renters more time to provide funds and avoid eviction.

“This year, it was a top priority of mine to advance critical pieces of legislation to address the ongoing housing crisis here in Colorado,” said Senator Julie Gonzales (D-Denver). “This crisis has only worsened since the start of the pandemic, particularly for marginalized communities, so we took action this session to keep Coloradans housed. This law will provide important protections for our renters, ensuring that they know their rights so they are able to remain in their homes and avoid eviction.”

“The law that goes into effect today will ensure that all renters have the basic legal protections and rights that every family deserves,” said Representative Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez (D-Denver). “For too long, unfair late fees, baseless evictions, and punitive fines on renters have forced people out of their homes. As we continue our work to combat homelessness and make housing more affordable, I’m proud to say all Coloradans will have these new rights in place.”

“For far too long, the housing crisis has impacted the most vulnerable Coloradans, so we stepped up to the plate this year to enhance tenants’ rights, address homelessness, and promote affordable housing,” said Senator Dominick Moreno (D-Commerce City). “This law will make a difference in the lives of those who are truly struggling, but we know the work does not stop here. We remain committed to working together to address the housing crisis so that every Coloradan has a safe, secure and comfortable place to live.”

“Colorado’s already existing housing crisis was only made worse by the pandemic, leaving countless families vulnerable to homelessness,” said Representative Yadira Caraveo (D-Thornton). “Before today’s law went into effect, families could be locked out of their homes without a formal eviction proceeding and landlords could reject a late rent payment and move to evict after just a couple of days – that ends now. I look forward to continuing our work to ensure that renters in Colorado have basic rights and protections that help them stay in their homes.”

Colorado ranks in the bottom 10 states in the country when it comes to housing. People of color – particularly Black and Latinx Americans – constitute approximately 80% of people facing eviction. Historically speaking, Colorado tenants lack fundamental due process rights and basic protections, making it difficult for tenants to remain housed.

The law prohibits tenant evictions solely for owing late fees; bans lease clauses that provide financial incentives to landlords who evict; eliminates bond requirements so that Colorado renters can offer legitimate defenses and are not priced out of court; and establishes a financial penalty for landlords who illegally lock out tenants.