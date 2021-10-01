LaForce Acquires Collins Door & Hardware, Inc. of Fort Collins, CO
LaForce, a leading supplier for commercial door opening products, services and security solutions, announced today it has acquired Collins Door & Hardware, Inc.GREEN BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaForce, a leading supplier for commercial door opening products, services, and security solutions, announced today it has acquired Collins Door & Hardware, Inc.
Collins Door & Hardware, located in Fort Collins, CO, currently serves customers throughout the Colorado and Wyoming markets. With over 27 years of experience, the company has supplied doors, frames, and hardware to customers in healthcare, education, government, and additional areas of commercial construction.
“At Collins Door & Hardware, their integrity, work ethic and dedication to their customers is second to none,” said Brian Mannering, CEO/President of LaForce. “They have built a solid business and we are excited to lead them into their next chapter of growth. We couldn’t ask for a better team to help expand our reach into Colorado.”
Kelly Heath, Vice President of Collins Door & Hardware, added, “I am confident that by working with LaForce we will be able to introduce new capabilities and resources to our employees and customers, while still providing the commitment and support that they have come to expect from us over the years. We look forward to this opportunity.”
Together, LaForce and Collins Door & Hardware will continue to deliver expert technical knowledge, products, and services to protect life safety and building security.
Collins Door & Hardware will continue to operate under their current name, and there will be no immediate changes for customers or vendors.
About LaForce:
LaForce is one of the largest distributors of door opening products, solutions and services in the United States. We offer services in doors, frames, hardware, keying, building specialties, architectural services, fire door inspections, pre-install, install, and customized pre-finishing, along with our security division, known as Electronic Security Systems. Headquartered in Green Bay, WI since 1954, we operate in 15 locations throughout the country including Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit www.laforceinc.com.
