Hartzell Promoting 5-Blade Structural Composite Props at NBAA-BACE 2021
In New Customer Exhibit
We will be featuring the fruits of investments in advanced aerodynamic structural composite propellers resulting in cutting-edge performance improvements and relationships with aircraft manufacturers.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) begins here Oct. 12-14, Hartzell Propeller will be introducing a newly designed and built customer exhibit booth, featuring a number of the company’s signature high performance propellers. It will be staffed by Hartzell’s cadre of expert technicians, customer support specialists, global sales team, and experienced engineering talent.
On display will be Hartzell’s advanced swept airfoil five-blade structural composite prop for Daher TBM 700/800 and 900 series aircraft, and a specially designed five-blade carbon fiber Hartzell prop for Pilatus PC-12 turboprops. In addition, Raisbeck Engineering (Booth #1401) will be displaying a Hartzell specially designed five-blade propeller for Textron’s Beechcraft King Air series aircraft.
“Our entire team is very much looking forward to this opportunity to renew personal relationships with our friends and customers after a tumultuous period where we have been restricted by the pandemic,” said Hartzell President JJ Frigge. “We will be featuring the fruits of our investments in advanced aerodynamic structural composite propellers resulting in cutting-edge improvements in performance and our relationships with a wide range of aircraft manufacturers.”
Hartzell’s new 30' by 20' exhibit booth will be located in the new West Exhibit Hall at Booth #3337 on the main aisle. In addition, Hartzell props will be incorporated on a number of new aircraft on static display at Henderson Executive Airport, including Pilatus Business Aircraft at A401, Daher at A404 and Textron Aviation Beechcraft King Air at A305.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations.
Hartzell Propeller and sister companies, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Quality Aircraft Accessories, and AWI-AMI (Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc., and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.) form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.
