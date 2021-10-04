PLA University Expands Free Job Training Program with New Partners and More Program Dates

Are you and adult 18-65 or Older? Are you seeking a new or better career? Apply today at PLAUniversity.org Choosing their path! The PLA University class of entrepreneurs. PLA University program participants begin their training.

Applications are now open for the next PLA University cohort dates: November 1st, December 6th and January 7th.

We are excited to announce our free job training program to help Indianapolis families learn more and earn more.” — Earl Martin Phalen

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phalen Leadership Academies’ free job training program, PLA University, is continuing to grow in Indianapolis with new training fields, new program partners, more start dates, and more ways for families to earn more and learn more.

The free workforce development program launched this year to help Indianapolis families create economic parity by providing free job training and job placement in five career tracks including: Health & Life Sciences, Entrepreneurship, Information Technology, Advanced Manufacturing, and Supply Chain Logistics. Through this program, participants can train to become IT support professionals, forklift operators, Certified Nursing Assistants, veterinary assistants, pharmacy technicians, medical billers and coders, medical assistants and more.

“We are excited to expand the offerings of PLA University to bring more training options and training partners for PLA families,” said PLA University National Executive Director, James Swift. “We have been bolstered by the support of local businesses and institutions such as the Launch Hope Foundation, the Hardon Educational Institute and Penn Foster College. These partners are helping us to lay a strong foundation as we work to help our families secure jobs with competitive salaries and long range potential.”

The program also has a partnership with Dress for Success, Indianapolis. Once a PLA University student completes job training, they will be referred to Dress for Success for a wide range of services including interview clothing, interview tips, and work wear clothing. Graduates will receive clothing and all the accessories for their interview as well as outfits for their first week on the job.

PLA University is based in Indianapolis and offers free job training exclusively for PLA families. There are plans to launch a second program in Fort Worth, Texas next year. Interested participants are encouraged to apply to join the program by visiting PLAUniversity.org

About Phalen Leadership Academies Phalen Leadership Academies is a transformative leader in school turnaround with the primary mission to improve the lives of children through education. PLA serves over 10,000 scholars in over 25 schools across the country.

About PLA University PLA University is a free job training program designed exclusively for PLA families. This program is designed to help families learn more so that they can earn more. PLA University offers free training in five tracks: Entrepreneurship, Technology, Advanced Manufacturing, Supply Chain and Logistics, and Health & Life Sciences.

