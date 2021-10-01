NDEAM America's Recovery Powered by Inclusion

NDEAM 2021, “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion”

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHEREAS Each October, National Disability Employment Awareness Month commemorates the many contributions of people with disabilities to America’s workplaces and economy; and

WHEREAS E.Q.U.I.P. employs 124 in Texas and

WHEREAS in response to COVID-19, people with disabilities at E.Q.U.I.P. have supported local, state, and federal operations by providing superior janitorial services to our clients’ facilities while maintaining safe practices under the C.D.C. guidelines; and

WHEREAS E.Q.U.I.P. employees are helping strengthen our local economy by doing essential work, including providing a safe and healthy work environment for our customers and their guests; and

WHEREAS The State of Texas appreciates and honors the work of these talented individuals in our community;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that We E.Q.U.I.P. Enterprises, Inc. do hereby proclaim October

as:

DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT AWARENESS MONTH

in the State of Texas and recognize the impact of this workforce and E.Q.U.I.P. Enterprises in our communities.

PROCLAIMED this 1st day of October 2021