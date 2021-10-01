Submit Release
NDEAM America's Recovery Powered by Inclusion

NDEAM 2021, “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion”

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHEREAS Each October, National Disability Employment Awareness Month commemorates the many contributions of people with disabilities to America’s workplaces and economy; and

WHEREAS E.Q.U.I.P. employs 124 in Texas and

WHEREAS in response to COVID-19, people with disabilities at E.Q.U.I.P. have supported local, state, and federal operations by providing superior janitorial services to our clients’ facilities while maintaining safe practices under the C.D.C. guidelines; and

WHEREAS E.Q.U.I.P. employees are helping strengthen our local economy by doing essential work, including providing a safe and healthy work environment for our customers and their guests; and

WHEREAS The State of Texas appreciates and honors the work of these talented individuals in our community;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that We E.Q.U.I.P. Enterprises, Inc. do hereby proclaim October
as:

DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT AWARENESS MONTH
in the State of Texas and recognize the impact of this workforce and E.Q.U.I.P. Enterprises in our communities.
PROCLAIMED this 1st day of October 2021

Karina Hernandez
E.Q.U.I.P. Enterprises, Inc.
+1 210-982-4089
email us here
