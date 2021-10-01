Submit Release
Expo2020, IAC and International Space Week, Dubai October 2021

high profile attendance at Expo2020 and International Astronautic Conference during International Space Week held in Dubai during October 2021

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attendance at the International Space Week in Dubai next week will be enhanced by the driving force behind SpaceTek the Hi-tech incubator based in Singapore. Paul Bellamy, who heads up the hi-tech incubator encouraging young inventors to become involved in design and development in space, and has been instrumental in business information technology throughout Asia and Europe, is apparently mentoring a number of groups who are presenting papers at the International Astronautics Conference (IAC) during October.

Mr Bellamy, who usually avoids the public eye, is the Chairman of the Pacific West Group and is advisor to a number of major global business players. Along with his siblings, Mr Bellamy controls a family trust group which includes the global bio-tech company VRM Biologik, Pacific West Data and SpaceTek. Well known for his philanthropic involvement helping virtually unknown and struggling organizations to gain recognition and viable business propositions, Mr Bellamy now appears to be mentoring a number of what are colloquially known as "citizen scientist" groups to prepare for IAC.

Nexus Aurora (www.nexusaurora.org) is an online forum bringing together people globally to develop designs for travel to and development of communities on Mars. Earlier this year a team from Nexus Aurora won the Mars Society "Mars city" design competition. Mr Bellamy has been mentoring Nexus Aurora concerning business development and presentation.

Sources in Dubai indicate Mr Bellamy has also been discussing plans for a soft opening with startup group Hubtropolis AG at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai during November. The Hubtropolis group are involved in developing initiatives for responsible urban development and are registered in Switzerland.

Expo2020, IAC and International Space Week, Dubai October 2021

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

