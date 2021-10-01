NDEAM America's Recovery Powered by Inclusion

NDEAM 2021, “America’s Recovery: Powered by Inclusion”

WHEREAS Each October, National Disability Employment Awareness Month commemorates the many contributions of

people with disabilities to America’s workplaces and economy; and

WHEREAS Mavagi employs 74 in Texas and Florida and

WHEREAS in response to COVID-19, people with disabilities at Mavagi have supported local, state, and federal operations by providing superior janitorial services to our clients’ facilities while maintaining safe practices under the CDC guidelines; and

WHEREAS Mavagi employees are helping strengthen our local economy by doing essential work, including providing a safe and healthy work environment for our customers and their guests; and

WHEREAS The State of Texas and Florida appreciates and honors the work of these talented individuals in our community;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that We Mavagi Enterprises, Inc. do hereby proclaim October

as:

DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT AWARENESS MONTH

in the State of Texas and Florida and recognize the impact of this workforce and Mavagi Enterprises in our communities.

PROCLAIMED this 1st day of October 2021.

