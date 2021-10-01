Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointments

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a series of transitions and appointments in her Administration.

Mayor Bowser announced that Mónica Palacio, Director of the Office of Human Rights, is departing for a new role outside District Government. During Director Palacio’s tenure at OHR, she oversaw thousands of civil rights investigations and led the enforcement of new laws protecting returning citizens, pregnant workers, and the LGBTQ community.

Christine Davis, Director, Department of Public Works

Christine Davis has served at the Department of Public Works for over twenty years, recently as the Interim Director and before that as General Counsel, advising four different directors on EEO, personnel, labor, policy, legislation, ethics, FOIA and administrative adjudication, among other matters. Acting Director Davis is an integral part of DPW’s management team where she has helped DPW move a number of initiatives forward, including, revamping the Abandoned and Junk Vehicle Removal Process; the establishment of the Grounds Maintenance Unit, charged with mowing and maintenance of public space areas in the District of Columbia; and upgrading the District-Owned Fueling stations. Ms. Davis began her career with the District in 1998 as a prosecutor in the Criminal Division of the (then) Office of the Corporation Counsel.

Drew Hubbard, Interim Director, Department of Housing and Community Development

Drew Hubbard has over a decade of policy and management experience in the legislative and executive branches of the District of Columbia. He’s held several leadership positions within DHCD, including as Deputy Director and Chief Administrative Officer, where he oversaw human resources, contracting and procurement, and stewardship of the agency’s budget. Prior to joining DHCD, Director Hubbard served as an Associate Director for the DC Department of Employment Services, where he was responsible for senior management, strategic planning, and cross program coordination of the Office of Apprenticeship Information and Training, the First Source Program, and the Business Services Group.

Hnin Khaing, Interim Director, Office of Human Rights

Hnin N. Khaing is a seasoned civil rights attorney with over fourteen years of experience, a deep understanding of human rights laws, and experience serving District residents by leading human rights issues in various capacities. She recently served as OHR’s General Counsel, where she reviewed agency decisions, directing rulemaking and, where probable cause was found, she and her legal team vigorously pursued the public interest by prosecuting the case before the Commission on Human Rights, which includes securing relief for complainants as well as changes to respondent’s discriminatory policies and practices. Prior to her role as General Counsel, Director Khaing was OHR’s Deputy Director, where she developed and led the launch of the District’s first-ever Training and Certification program for EEO Counselors and Officers.

Theresa Silla, Executive Director, Interagency Council on Homelessness

Theresa Silla spearheaded several initiatives to prevent and end homelessness for single adults experiencing homelessness in the District, including streamlining intake, leveraging Medicaid benefits, and establishing PSH Plus, a new program model designed to serve the most vulnerable clients. Before joining the ICH in 2015, Director Silla worked in the private sector as a trusted advisor to HUD, where she identified emerging policy issues, drafted policy guidance and technical assistance resources, as well as worked directly with HUD grantees (cities, states, and counties) to design and implement programs. Director Silla started her career in community development and affordable housing at the City of New Haven where she was charged with managing the city’s allocation of federal, state, and local subsidies to a diverse portfolio of rental and homeownership projects.

Alexis Squire, Chief Service Officer and Director, Mayor’s Office of Volunteerism and Partnerships (ServeDC)

Alexis L. Squire has championed community and collaboration efforts through trusted partnerships and effective engagement strategies throughout her career. While serving as Interim Chief Service Officer and Interim Director of The Mayor's Office on Volunteerism and Partnerships (ServeDC), Director Squire and her team have worked to amplify civic engagement though the activation of service and volunteerism. She is also committed to leveraging the power of multi-sector partnerships to address many of our city’s most critical challenges and needs. Her experience and approach with securing inclusive investments that attract, retain, and cultivate critical stakeholders and resources and advance community-centered missions have positioned her to lead within local and national nonprofits. Prior to joining ServeDC, Director Squire served as the Director of Development and Communications at Community of Hope, a local health and housing focused nonprofit, where she led strategic communications, fund development, and volunteer and community engagement efforts and experiences.