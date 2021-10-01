We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Agency in Panama City, Florida
We Insure has an excellent roster of carriers and modern technology that makes servicing clients’ needs highly efficient.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure John Douglas Insurance in Panama City, Fla.
— Zach Messer, Agent in Charge
The new agency has much to offer in the way of experience and a long track record of community involvement. All graduates of Florida State University, Doug, Zach and Ethan Messer have a foundation built on 40 years in the insurance industry. They specialize in life and health insurance, financial services, retirement planning, and asset management.
The group views We Insure as the perfect match when it comes to supporting their community to the best of their ability. “We Insure has an excellent roster of carriers and modern technology that makes servicing clients’ needs highly efficient,” says Zach Messer, Agent in Charge. “To do what’s right for clients you need the kind of support that We Insure provides.”
We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “Perhaps just as important as offering full support in operations, technology, and marketing, we’ve worked to maintain our culture as we grow. It’s important that our franchise partners feel like they’re a part of the team.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure, Inc.
We Insure, Inc. is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service, and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 185 retail locations.
For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
2217 St. Andrews Blvd.
Panama City, FL 32405
Doug & Ethan Messer, Agency Owners
We Insure John Douglas Insurance
+1 850-786-2390
