Submit Release
News Search

There were 638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,208 in the last 365 days.

CollabraLink Hires Jesus Jackson as VP of Solutions Engineering

CollabraLink Technologies, Inc.

Jesus Jackson, VP of Solutions Engineering

Jesus Jackson, VP of Solutions Engineering

I am thrilled to be joining such a talented cohort of leaders, and I look forward to driving innovation and engineering across the company.”
— Jesus Jackson
MCLEAN, VA, USA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CollabraLink Technologies, Inc. (CollabraLink) is excited to welcome Jesus Jackson as Vice President of Solutions Engineering. In this role, Mr. Jackson will be leading a technology organization at CollabraLink as the company ascends in integrating bleeding-edge cloud-based technology into solutions for its customers while building a culture of innovation and technical thought leadership.

"I'm incredibly excited to welcome Jesus onto the CollabraLink executive team,” said CEO Rahul Pandhi. “His wealth of experience in driving innovative cloud-based technical solutions will undoubtedly help us leap forward in our pursuit of Creating a Modern, Digital Government. I am thrilled to be joining such a talented cohort of leaders,” said Mr. Jackson. “And I look forward to driving innovation and engineering across the company."

Mr. Jackson is an experienced technologist and business leader with over 17 years of experience specializing in cloud computing, DevOps, full-stack software development, and Big Data. Prior to joining CollabraLink, Mr. Jackson served as a Senior Director at EGlobalTech where he drove the technology strategy for the company and led their innovation practice. Earlier, Jesus was a senior technology executive at Booz Allen where he led the cloud and data science practice within the Strategic Innovation Group (SIG).

Jesus received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland, College Park in Computer Science and minoring in Mathematics.

About CollabraLink Technologies, Inc:
CollabraLink Technologies, Inc. (CollabraLink), based in McLean, VA is focused on building a modern, digital government. For the past 15 years, CollabraLink has specialized in combining user-focused research & design with Agile frameworks and automation platforms to deliver transformative solutions for our agency partners. As one of the most in-demand government contractors today, CollabraLink is committed to providing federal clients with simple and intuitive solutions that increase efficiency and enhance citizen engagement.

Rosie Pandhi
CollabraLink
+1 847-529-9640
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

CollabraLink Hires Jesus Jackson as VP of Solutions Engineering

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.