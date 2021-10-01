Tampa Bay Roof Cleaning Gets Recognized for Unique Soft Wash Roof Cleaning Techniques
This roof cleaning company employs the soft wash pressure washing system that won’t damage roofing material.TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, USA, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay Roof Cleaning was recently recognized for their state-of-the-art cleaning technique, known as soft wash. It applies a gentle pressure to remove grime and microorganisms from the roofs of Tampa homes. Most traditional pressure washing systems are too powerful to use on roofs because the high pounds per square inch (PSI) are powerful enough to damage roofing material. Tampa Bay Roof Cleaning uses a soft wash roof cleaning system that operates at 500 PSI or less, substantially lower than traditional power washers that operate at above 1000 PSI. This gentle pressure wash and their biodegradable cleaning agents make this a quick, efficient way to clean roofs of homes in the Tampa Bay area.
Many things can accumulate on roofs, primarily what appears to be dirt. For example, a roof that is normally light gray may appear black after several years of not being cleaned. While this may appear to be dirt, in most cases the black film that appears on roofs is actually microorganisms known as Gloeocapsa magma. Algae builds up on roofs over time and gets embedded in homeowners’ shingles, particularly asphalt shingles. It is a living organism that feeds on the limestone in asphalt shingles and starts to break them down over time.
Granules help protect the roof from excessive sun exposure and add a layer of fire protection to the roof. If these granules are missing, this makes the roof less effective and can force the homeowner to have their roof replaced much sooner than15 to 20 years expected from asphalt shingles. The algae can also cause the shingles to warp and break, exposing the sheathing beneath the shingles. Costs to reshingle a roof could run several thousand dollars. However, getting the roof reshingled and fixing damage to the roof sheathing could cost tens of thousands of dollars.
Gloeocapsa magma isn’t the only threat to roofs in the local Tampa area. Roofs can develop other microorganisms such as moss and lichen. These two microorganisms usually form a symbiotic relationship in which both tend to grow in close proximity to each other. Like Gloeocapsa magma, they can ruin the granules on the roof and may shoot their roots into the roof. Once these roots anchor themselves to the roof, they can do further damage by lifting the shingles off the roof and creating a means for moisture to damage the roof’s sheathing. Over the long term, if these microorganisms aren’t removed, they can continue to retain moisture on the roof, which can cause the sheathing to sag or even collapse.
Another looming threat to the roof lies in homeowners’ gutters. They can get clogged, which can lead to enormous, costly problems for the homeowner. One is that it could prevent water from flowing away from the home through the gutter channel. The rainwater may spill out of the gutter instead of flowing to downspouts, leading to pools of water forming around the foundation and flooding the basement or crawl spaces. Clogged gutters can even invite pests such as termites and rodents into the home. Both of these lead to pricey fixes for the homeowner, which can cost hundreds of dollars.
Tampa Bay Roof Cleaning wants to drive home these points about roof and gutter issues because these problems can be minimized by getting regular roof cleaning services. It is a good idea to get a roof and gutter cleaning at least once a year in Tampa. If a home is positioned in an area that doesn’t get much sunlight, it may attract more algae, lichen, and moss. Therefore, it may be a good idea for the homeowner to get roof cleaning more often than once a year. Not only can regular roof cleaning help prevent roof problems, but it can also enhance the overall curb appeal of the home.
It should come as no surprise that Tampa Bay Roof Cleaning has gotten recognition for its top-notch roof cleaning services. They realize the inherent risks that dirty roofs can do to properties in Tampa Bay. So, they work hard to keep roofs in the local area clean using their soft wash system. In just a few hours, this system, along with its biodegradable cleansing agent, breaks down the dirt, grime, and microorganisms that are growing on all types of roofs, including asphalt, tile, metal, and more. Using a pressure system that is equivalent to the pressure of a garden hose, they safely remove moss, lichen, and algae from roofs without damaging the homeowner’s property.
Dirty, unkempt roofs are not only a problem that homeowners face in Tampa Bay, however. It is also a problem for business owners and property managers in the local area. The stakes are even higher for businesses because bad roofs can lead to leaks which lead to slips and falls, creating legal liabilities. In just a few hours using their soft wash roof cleaning system, Tampa Bay Roof Cleaning can make home and business owners’ roofs sparkling clean, expanding the lifetime of roofs in Tampa Bay and saving homeowners and businesses from costly roof problems.
