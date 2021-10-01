Submit Release
News Search

There were 637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,203 in the last 365 days.

Absolute Return Capital Management Launches The Ionic Investment Strategy

Managed Futures Strategy

Portfolio Optimization Inspired by Science

35-year trading veteran, Lawrence Abrams, of Absolute Return Capital Management is accepting client accounts for the Ionic Managed Futures Trading Strategy.

Portfolio Optimization Inspired by Science”
— Lawrence Abrams
DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Absolute Return Capital Management (ARCM), A registered Commodity Trading Advisor, is pleased to announce the launch of The Ionic Managed Future's Trading Strategy.

The Ionic Strategy is a "Whole Portfolio" multi-strategy concept designed to deliver superior returns and lower drawdowns than a traditional investment portfolio. It is composed of 3 components: Long Equity Index Futures (such as SP500 and Nasdaq100), Long Fixed Income Futures (such as 30 yr. US Treasury Bonds), and the ARCM Diversified Momentum Component. Ionic's purpose is to deliver the aggregate return/risk of a diversified Core Holdings Investment Strategy AND an Alternative Managed Futures Strategy within a single futures-based account.

Lawrence Abrams, the Founder and President of ARCM is a 35 year veteran in the Derivatives trading space. He has successfully traded through periods of drought, market crashes, natural and man-made disasters, clearing firm defaults, sweeping regulatory reforms, and more than a dozen so-called "Black Swan" events. Abrams' ability to prosper during tumultuous market periods is what ultimately inspired him to create ARCM.

Since leaving the trading floor in 2015, Abrams has been developing The Ionic Strategy and trading it in his own account for the last 27 months.

According to Abrams, "For the last 5+ years, I have been developing a quantitative driven systematic Trading Strategy designed to allows investors to thrive in up, down, and sideways markets. The Ionic Strategy has been extensively stress-tested over a multi-decade period."

He went on to say that "When developing the strategy, I made a conscious decision to develop a 2+ year track record to prove the model works. Over the last 27 months, the strategy has been trading live in my own personal account. The results are in line with expectations and the algorithms are operating efficiently and effectively. That has been accomplished and thus we are accepting qualified accounts as of 4th Quarter 2021 which begins today! We are extremely excited to be able to bring this strategy to a global universe of investors simultaneously seeking higher returns and lower risk."

Lawrence Abrams
Absolute Return Capital Management
+1 847-942-8546
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Absolute Return Capital Management Launches The Ionic Investment Strategy

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.