Relevate + Arteric Are Now Relevate Health

Uniting two well-known healthcare marketing brands that have the experience and proprietary tools to deliver relevant communications and measurable results.

Today is a defining moment for our organization, moving forward with one name and mission under the Relevate Health brand.”
— CEO Jeff Spanbauer
CINCINNATI, OHIO, US, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Relevate Health announces its new brand identity born out of the strategic combination between Relevate Health Group, a data-driven marketing communications firm, with expertise in local market data analysis, and Arteric, a digital marketing company that uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning
driven analytics.

The new Relevate Health capitalizes on over 20 years of experience to offer a full range of healthcare professional (HCP) digital marketing engagement solutions for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device brands. Relevate Health’s proprietary, always-on delivery platform transcends typical campaigns to deliver continuous and scalable engagement that is right on.

“Today is a defining moment for our organization, moving forward with one name and mission under the Relevate Health brand,” said CEO Jeff Spanbauer. “Our mission is to create life-changing healthcare engagement, and this takes the right combination of analytics and marketing expertise to ensure relevant communication is delivered to the right HCP, through the right channel at the right time. Our integrated capabilities enable us to deliver high ROI programs through drama-free delivery for our clients.”

Relevate Health harnesses the power of leading-edge data science to create and deliver cadenced, locally relevant omnichannel messaging at scale to increase HCP engagement. With this innovative approach Relevate Health helps brands nationally, engages and monitors HCPs locally and optimizes marketing continuously via powerful analytics supporting omnichannel targeting and execution.

###
Jeff Spanbauer, CEO Relevate Health at jeff.spanbauer@relevatehealth.com

Jeff Spanbauer
Relevate Health
