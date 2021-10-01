Motor Racing Telematics Market : Remote Monitoring Through Telematics Enabling Better Performance & Reliability
[412 Pages Report] Global Motor Racing Telematics Market by Type & Application (IoT Platform and M2M): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2030.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motor Racing Telematics Market Outlook 2021 - 2030: Motor racing telematics is a combination of telecommunications and informatics that thoroughly describes the use of communications and information technology to exchange and store information from telecommunications devices to remote objects over a network. Vehicle telemetry is the transition of measurements from the vehicle to a remote computer, which is then used by computer programs to infer and analyze the gathered data. Motor racing is a major application that has gained prominence in the in-vehicle telematics sector and is expected to boost the motor racing telematics market growth over the forecast period.
Companies covered in this report are Agero, Airbiquity, Continental, Verizon Telematics, Visteon Corporation, AT&T, Bynx, Connexis LLC, Ericsson, and FleetmaticsGroup.
Regions covered in this report are North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa.
COVID-19 scenario analysis:
• The COVID-19 outbreak globally has severely affected all industries. However, automation has been the worst affected of all major economic sectors.
• The world has faced unprecedented challenges in which many standard operating procedures and protocols have been rendered irrelevant.
• COVID-19 is poised to become one of the most severe public health and economic crisis the world has ever faced in the 21st century.
• Loss of human lives and decrease in labor productivity impact various sectors.
Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis
Increase in use of electronic components and usage of remote monitoring through telematics enabling better performance and reliability are expected to increase the demand for motor racing telematics over the forecast period. Moreover, the high manufacturing cost of motor racing equipment leads to fluctuating overall cost, which restrains the growth of the motor racing telematics market. Furthermore, introduction of green vehicles and hybrid vehicles is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.
The motor racing telematics market trends are as follows:
Increase in use of electronic components
Motor vehicle buyers expect their racing bikes to include safety, performance, stability, and comfort offerings. Manufacturers refine and improve these parameters constantly to maintain their position in the market by meeting consumer needs & demands, thereby driving the telematics market. In addition, advancement of electronics integrated into motor vehicles has boosted the market growth. Therefore, increase in the intensity of software implementation in a vehicular system boosts the growth of the motor racing telematics market.
Remote monitoring through telematics enabling better performance and reliability
The motor racing telematics market has witnessed an evolution in racing technology, performance systems, and global viewers. The latest developments in the field of motorsports have led to the use of many new technologies such as high-tech, complex performance machines. The adoption of remote monitoring and simulation through the integration of telematics leads to improved performance and better fuel efficiency. This has been achieved through the introduction of numerous sensors, processors, and control modules for continuous monitoring of various parameters such as engine oil temperature & pressure, tire pressure & temperature, and other crucial parameters. Therefore, these factors are estimated to drive the growth of the motor racing telematics market.
Key benefits of the report:
• This study presents the analytical depiction of the motor racing telematics market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the motor racing telematics market share.
• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the motor racing telematics market scenario.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
• The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
Questions answered in the motor racing telematics market research report:
• Which are the leading market players active in the market?
• What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?
• What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?
• What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?
