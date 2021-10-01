Posh Physical Therapy Announces Official Opening
First-class physical therapy clinic offering 25% off first visit and free posture guideDELRAY BEACH, FLA., UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Posh Physical Therapy today announced its grand opening at 550 SE 6th Avenue in Delray Beach. Director and owner Dr. Solomon Normatov, DPT, brings his years of experience in treating patients who need relief from chronic pain, post surgical pain, posture abnormalities, orthopedic injuries and sports injuries.
Dr. Normatov is a pain relief expert with the reputation of helping his patients recover completely from their injuries. The doctor uses many types of physical therapy treatments, called modalities. Different techniques are used to heal patients even if they hate exercise, lack motivation or have trouble with coordination or balance.
“Posh Physical Therapy provides dedicated one-on-one treatment with a hands-on approach,” said Dr. Normatov. “We treat many conditions, including general orthopedic injuries, pre- or post surgery, postural correction, chronic pain, general strengthening, certain vestibular impairments and much more! The COVID-19 pandemic has put many people in pain by sitting for too long. Many people have given up exercising and eating healthy food. This is a great time to address joint pain, tailbone pain, headaches and pinched nerves.”
Posh Physical Therapy customizes treatments for each patient’s needs. Treatment services begin with a comprehensive discussion of medical history, as well as present issues and pain, treatment options and expectations.
Dr. Normatov continued, “Our patients are given personalized therapies and treatment plans from a board-certified doctor of physical therapy. Using the latest treatment methods, we provide advanced joint mobilization techniques, strengthening, specific heat and cold relief, percussive therapy such as ‘theragun and hypervolt’ machines, instrument assistive manual therapy, IASTM, cupping, dry needling, kinesio taping, rock tape and many more.”
What is unique about Posh Physical Therapy is that it does not work with insurance companies. The clinic is out of network, so its patients are not limited to alternative and successful treatments options, where insurance must approve in order to receive the best care. The clinic offers the most effective treatment methods so people improve twice as fast. They don’t need to worry about coverage, wait for approval to be treated or jump through hoops for various approvals.
“Our current healthcare system is failing us. People are slipping through the cracks. Patients can be treated with a range of therapies that insurance companies and hospitals refuse to approve because they are not profitable enough,” added Dr. Normatov. “Yet, they are quick to offer surgery and pain medications. I will help you to avoid unnecessary surgeries and prescriptions, which are addictive and have countless side effects, by treating my patients with the best and latest therapies. My job is to help them recover as quickly as possible to get back to doing the things they love.”
To attain his goal of helping 10,000 patients become pain free, Dr. Normatov is offering new patients 25% off the first visit, which is a $40 value. Patients are encouraged to visit poshphysicaltherapy.com, register and subscribe to the Posh newsletter. The discount will be honored at checkout. New patients will also receive a complimentary copy of Dr. Normatov’s “ultimate guide to the perfect posture.”
