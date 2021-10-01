Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 9.30.21

Published:
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:
- AB 74 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) – Communications: universal service: lifeline program.
- AB 483 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer, Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Peace officers: California Science Center and Exposition Park.
- AB 619 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Air quality.
- AB 804 by Assemblymember Megan Dahle (R-Bieber) – Free hunting days.
- AB 811 by Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Arleta) – Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority: contracting.
- AB 901 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Rental passenger vehicle transactions.
- AB 913 by Assemblymember Thurston “Smitty” Smith (R-Apple Valley) – Collateral recovery.
- AB 1194 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – Conservatorship.
- AB 1203 by Assemblymember Autumn Burke (D-Inglewood) – Property taxation: assessment appeals board: qualifications: County of Los Angeles.
- AB 1219 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Income taxes: Natural Heritage Preservation Tax Credit Act of 2000.
- AB 1259 by Assemblymember David Chiu (D-San Francisco) – Criminal procedure: motion to vacate.
- AB 1402 by Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) – Marketplace facilitator: fee collection.
- AB 1561 by the Committee on Labor and Employment – Worker classification: employees and independent contractors.
- AB 1578 by the Committee on Judiciary – Judiciary omnibus.
- SB 69 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – North Coast Railroad Authority: Great Redwood Trail Agency: rail rights-of-way: Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District.
- SB 267 by Senator Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Property taxation: active solar energy systems: partnership flip transactions.
- SB 341 by Senator Mike McGuire (D-Healdsburg) – Telecommunications service: outages.
- SB 507 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) –Mental health services: assisted outpatient treatment.
- SB 539 by Senator Robert Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys) – Property taxation: taxable value transfers.
- SB 570 by Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) – Vehicles: equipment.
- SB 586 by Senator Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) – Peace officers: certification.
- SB 667 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Property taxation: disabled veterans’ exemption: filing of claims.
- SB 800 by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) – Real estate: licenses.
- SB 824 by the Committee on Governance and Finance – California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.
- SB 825 by the Committee on Governance and Finance – Tax and fee administration: local government finance.
- SB 827 by the Committee on Public Safety – Public Safety Omnibus.
For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov
###