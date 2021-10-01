Press Releases

Statement From Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani Regarding COVID-19 Vaccines For Expectant Mothers

HARTFORD, Conn.— On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an urgent health advisory for people who are pregnant, recently pregnant (including those who are lactating), who are trying to become pregnant, or who might become pregnant in the future to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccination either before or during pregnancy because the benefits of vaccination for both pregnant persons and their fetus or infant outweigh known or potential risks. Additionally, I am advising health departments and providers throughout the state to educate expectant persons on the benefits and safety of our COVID-19 vaccines. Individuals who are pregnant or considering pregnancy and have any questions should please talk to their healthcare provider about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Trust the science. Don’t trust the myths on social media.

The deadly COVID-19 illness can affect you and your newborn. Pregnant people with COVID-19 are at increased risk of adverse pregnancy outcomes that could include preterm birth, stillbirth, admission to the ICU, and a newborn also infected with COVID-19.

According to CDC data, only 31 percent of pregnant people across the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and vaccination rates vary markedly by race and ethnicity. Vaccination coverage is highest among Asian people who are pregnant (45.7 percent), but lower among Hispanic or Latino pregnant people (25 percent), and lowest among Black pregnant people (15.6 percent).

For the health of your baby—and for your own health—please get the COVID-19 vaccine.

