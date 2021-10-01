Enginuity Power Systems Receives $3.67 Million Department of Defense Contract
Enginuity is partnering with West Virginia University; faculty, students and facilities will assist in developing the transformational hybrid genset technology.
This DoD-Army contract is a key milestone in Enginuity’s commercialization drive and will expedite the development of our ruggedized hybrid genset technology.”ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enginuity Power Systems is pleased to announce the launch of a $3.67 million contract with the U.S. Army to build two (2) hybrid genset prototypes for a variety of operational needs. These 2-5 kW load-following Ruggedized Intelligent Hybrid Generator Set (RIHGS) will incorporate Enginuity’s proprietary 4-stroke “mirror balanced” opposed piston engine technology, which provides high efficiency, low emissions, and strong durability. The project offers the potential to replace part of the Army’s aging fleet of traditional generators by a next generation technology that will serve the DoD for decades to come.
“This DoD-Army contract is a key milestone in Enginuity’s commercialization drive and will expedite the development of not only our ruggedized hybrid genset technology but also our upcoming E|ONE commercial unit.” says Jacques Beaudry-Losique, President of Enginuity Power Systems.
Enginuity will leverage $11 million in investment over the past six (6) years to build a potent power device that is also the building block of its upcoming E|ONE hybrid thermal electric appliance for home and small business owners. Enginuity is partnering with West Virginia University, where faculty, students and facilities will play a key role in design and testing of the new system.
About Enginuity Power Systems
Enginuity Power Systems is a leading innovator in power generation technology that forms the basis for its upcoming micro-Combined Heat and Power (mCHP) systems, portable power systems, personal power packs, and more. Enginuity is consistently evaluating partnerships that provide opportunities to move its technology and products forward. The company is based in Alexandria, Virginia. Learn more about the E|ONE by visiting the website: www.enginuitypowersystems.com and following Enginuity on social media: Facebook: @EnginuityPowerSystems, Twitter: @EnginuityPower, and Instagram: @enginuitypowersystems. Enginuity is currently raising capital at StartEngine.com/Enginuity.
