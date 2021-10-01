Custom Magnolia, Texas Mansion to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with Carswell Real Estate

38262 Windy Ridge Traill in Magnolia, Texas 14,377sf luxury estate with resort-like ammenities State-of-the-art gourmet kitchen with travertine farm sink Private oasis with golf course, Olympic-sized pool, & more Immaculate 20+ acres of manicured grounds with lighting

In cooperation with Lisa Carswell of Carswell Real Estate, 38262 Windy Ridge Trail will auction No Reserve in October via Concierge Auctions.

We’re excited to partner with Concierge Auctions as we know this one-of-a-kind custom estate is a perfect property for the firm’s world-class auction platform.” — Lisa Carswell, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucked away under one hour from Houston, 38262 Windy Ridge Trail will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Lisa Carswell of Carswell Real Estate. Currently listed for $11.499 million the 14,377-square-foot custom private oasis will sell with no Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on October 21–26th, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“We’re excited to partner with Concierge Auctions as we know this one-of-a-kind custom estate is a perfect property for the firm’s world-class auction platform,” stated Carswell. “With endless resort-like amenities including a reflection pool, a 25-yard lap pool, and the three tier swimming pool, the sports court, fish-stocked ponds, golf cart path throughout the property with access to nearby High Meadow Ranch Golf Club, and indoor game room and pub, this property truly has it all. We believe that with Concierge’s global reach, combined with our knowledge of the market, we can identify the perfect buyer who will enjoy this incredible opportunity.

Expansive landscaped grounds surround this luxury home in scenic Magnolia. An arched double-door entry and grand two-story foyer greet upon entrance, with twin wrought-iron staircases leading up towards custom chandeliers. The extreme attention to detail carries throughout the 14,377-square-foot estate, from the gourmet kitchen with separate catering kitchen to the formal dining room with a hand-painted mural ceiling. Guests can enjoy a tasting in the climate-controlled wine room or take a dip in one of the three roomy pools, inclusive of a tiered main pool with swim-up bar tucked into a cave. Indoor recreation can be found in the two-story library and games room plus pub. Every inch of the 20+ acre resort-like grounds is ready to enjoy thanks to landscaped lighting and golf cart paths throughout. Take a swing at the par three golf hole or enjoy the 2.5-acre pond stocked with bass for private fishing.

Additional features include stunning groin vault ceilings, millwork crown molding and decorative columns; unique chandelier lighting; a state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen with double oven, built-in refrigerator, Travertine farm sink, and catering kitchen; double-story study and library; climate-controlled wine room with seating; large theatre room with his and hers bathrooms; and an elevator, generator, and a well—all just 10 minutes from historic downtown Magnolia, 35 minutes to the Woodlands, and 40 minutes to George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

As one of the fastest growing areas in Texas, Magnolia sits in Montgomery County amidst peaceful pastures, booming businesses and luxury homes.

Just 20 miles from the IH45 and US290, access to nearby Houston, Conroe, the Woodlands and beyond is a breeze. Magnolia’s central location makes it ideal for its annual Texas Renaissance festival, stretching over seven magical weekends starting in October. The city’s international port and hundreds of multinational corporations make it a powerhouse in its own right, with proximity to Houston granting further access to one of the country’s largest performing and cultural arts centers. Texas has a host of world-class golf to enjoy. The High Meadow Ranch Golf Club beckons from only a few minutes down the road from this estate via golf cart and boasts direct course access from your property. Additionally, head to George Bush Intercontinental Airport, just 40 minutes away, and jet off to a destination of your choosing.

38262 Windy Ridge Trail is available for showings daily 1-4PM by appointment only and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 30 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

38262 Windy Ridge Trail | Near Houston, TX