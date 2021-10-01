Online Community Connects Real Estate Agents with Coaches, Trainers & Mentors
Supports professional growth opportunities in one singular location
If OnTrack Agent can help new or struggling agents be more successful by helping them find the training and support services they need to succeed, then we’ve accomplished what we set out to do.”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnTrack Agent, an online community dedicated to creating awareness and connection between real estate agents and trainers has launched its initial beta experience at OnTrackAgent.com. Conceptualized by best-selling author and real estate professional Shelley Zavitz, the platform is designed to consolidate real estate training, coaching and mentorship into an easy to access, easy to connect experience for real estate agents, brokers and teams seeking professional development opportunities.
“I know so many amazing trainers and coaches who lack the resources to effectively promote their services to the real estate community,” stated Founder and author of “Your First 365 Days in Real Estate”, Shelley Zavitz. “And I know that real estate agents like myself would like more choice on who influences my business. The one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t really work for me. Stats show about 80% of agents fail in their first 2 years in business, and I just kept thinking that if we provided more access to new ideas, tools, resources and people, would it move that needle at all? I believe it will. OnTrack Agent is the solution to that challenge.”
The currently available beta experience allows real estate professionals to create profiles, search and/or be matched with trainers offering needed services, and opt-in or purchase services and resources offered by trainers of interest. Trainers can create profiles, offer free and/or paid content through OnTrack Agent’s e-commerce experience, and showcase their services through email campaigns, guest blogging, and online ads.
“Our initial offering is focused on building connections and community,” continues Shelley Zavitz. “There is no cost to create a profile and join the community. Agents only pay for training services that they purchase directly from the trainers, while trainers are 100% in control of their content and how they monetize their services on our platform. We do have consulting and marketing assistance that trainers can tap into for assistance with developing their training programs.”
Near future plans for OnTrack Agent include a full Learning Management System (LMS) experience allowing trainers to create, run and monetize their training programs all within the platform, as well as tap into marketing services to assist with promotion and brand awareness.
“The average new real estate agent makes $8,500 per year according to the 2020 N.A.R Members report. It makes affording training almost out of reach in the current marketplace. Does that mean there is an entire group of real estate agents with no access to support?” adds Zavitz. “If OnTrack Agent can help new or struggling agents be more successful by helping them find the training and support services they need to succeed, then we’ve accomplished what we set out to do.”
To learn more about OnTrack Agent or to join the community, visit OnTrackAgent.com.
About OnTrack Agent:
