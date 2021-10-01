- Trade Act benefits available for laid off workers

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 30, 2021) - Nearly 90 workers laid off from a Logan business are now eligible for Trade Act benefits, such as career counseling, retraining and education costs, through the Department of Workforce Services.

The Trade Act petition filed on behalf of Prismview LLC located at 1651 North 1000 West in Logan, Utah has been certified, making benefits available to an estimated 88 workers. Trade Act benefits are federal funds used to help individuals who become unemployed as a result of foreign trade policy or companies outsourcing jobs overseas.

“We encourage Prismview employees to apply for funding to help pay for training and education services after losing their jobs,” said Lindsay Cropper, program manager for Workforce Services. “ We know this is a difficult time, but it may also be an opportunity for a rewarding career change.”

Whether impacted employees need help finding their next job or if they are looking for training and education opportunities, Workforce Services provides a range of resources including:

Job search assistance including resume preparation, interviewing skills and networking

Personalized coaching and financial support provided by an employment counselor

Personalized needs and career assessment to identify skills and occupational goals

Tuition, books and required supplies for an occupational license/certification or college degree

Connecting and paying for tutoring services

Paying required testing and licensing fees

Targeted job referrals and individual job development

Trade Readjustment Allowances - weekly income support while in full-time school

Connection with other community and public assistance programs

Eligible workers under the Prismview LLC petition (number 98018, certified July 27, 2021) include those who lost their jobs or will be laid off from Prismview between the dates of July 27, 2020 and August 30, 2023. In order to receive Trade Readjustment Allowance weekly income support, eligible workers must apply by sixteen weeks from their date of separation.

Workforce Services will be providing the following information workshops for impacted workers:

Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 at 9 a.m., held virtually. Impacted employees can register for the online workshops by visiting jobs.utah.gov. Create an account or sign in to your “my Job Search” account and find the event on your calendar to register. If you need further assistance, please call (801) 526-0950.

Monday, Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. in person at the Logan Employment Center, 180 North 100 West, Logan, Utah.

For more information or to apply for benefits online, visit jobs.utah.gov/career and click on “Trade Act Benefits” or email tradeact@utah.gov.

¡Importante! Este documento contiene información importante sobre sus derechos, responsabilidades y/o beneficios. Es importante que usted entienda la información en este documento. Nosotros le podemos ofrecer la información en el idioma de su preferencia sin costo alguno para usted. Llame al (801) 526-4312 para pedir asistencia en traducir y entender la información de este documento.

###