WSDOT open house offers connection for contractors, consultants interested in state highway projects

Krista Carlson, communications, 206-475-1038 Bart Treece, communications, 360-690-5367

Oct. 13 virtual event allows firms to network, learn about upcoming work in King, Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom and Island counties

SEATTLE – Road work on state highways is cooling down with the change in weather, but for design and construction firms, interest in next season’s upcoming projects is heating up.

To highlight upcoming opportunities for bidding and work in King, Snohomish, Skagit, Whatcom and Island counties, the Washington State Department of Transportation is hosting an online open house for industry partners on Wednesday, Oct. 13. More than 80 upcoming projects will be on display.

WSDOT relies on industry partners to deliver important state highway projects for the community, including preserving pavement, improving connections or restoring critical fish habitat by removing undersized culverts. The open house is a way to further strengthen those connections.

"We strive to be an 'owner of choice' by offering good working relationships for contractors and consultants on projects that provide a significant public benefit," said WSDOT Assistant Regional Administrator Messay Shiferaw. "We collaborate with our contractors and the end result is a better outcome for all involved."

In addition to meeting with WSDOT engineering and project delivery staff, contractors and consultants can network with each other and potentially develop partnerships that will help build the state’s future highway projects.

WSDOT Contractor Open House for Construction and Design information

When 4:30 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 13

Where Presented virtually

Details There will be a presentation and overview of the WSDOT construction program with breakout sessions for attendees to learn more about specific projects. Those who are interested in attending should RSVP online. The meeting link will be provided to attendees prior to the event.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/