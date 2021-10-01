FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND MOBILE APP “LUCA” LAUNCHES TODAY TO REVOLUTIONIZE HOW WE MEASURE, MONITOR, AND MANAGE STRESS
LUCA offers biometric assessment for Apple Watch® and Garmin® smartwatch users and science-based learning modules for all usersMINNEAPOLIS , UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental health technology company, Medibio, today announced the official launch of its new mobile app to help measure, monitor, and manage stress, called LUCA. The first-of-its-kind biometric assessment tool measures sleep stress, activity stress, and cardiac stress, which will allow consumers to monitor their daily stress levels through their own personal wearable device and receive science-based learning modules to help manage their stress. As a critical first step in the mental health journey, LUCA helps consumers understand how one’s own personality and emotional intelligence impacts how they cope with life’s stressors, while leading them to manage stress before it escalates to more harmful mental health conditions. LUCA launches today for applicable Apple Watch and Garmin smartwatch users.
LUCA was developed by Medibio with over 20 years of clinical research, and has been granted a U.S. patent covering the method of monitoring stress using overnight heart rate activity. As a result, Medibio has developed a series of algorithms that measure sleep quality, heart rate, and physical activity to arrive at an overall stress assessment. In parallel, Medibio’s neuroscience team identified areas of focus related to stress and developed a series of behavioral assessment tools to assist the user in understanding their stress and help them back to wellness.
Video trailer available HERE.
“We utilized our 20 years of research into the relationship between biomarkers and stress to create LUCA,” said Medibio Co-Founder and Managing Director, Claude Solitario. “With the objective biometrics collected via a wearable device, together with a validated Perceived Stress Assessment and our always-on virtual support system, we can help consumers confront harmful stress before it escalates. We feel LUCA will become the critical first step in the mental health journey, allowing users to see how stress materializes through biometric data, and helping them identify their own personal behaviors and characteristics to address their stress and stop it from escalating - especially with ongoing anxiety through the enduring pandemic.”
Removing the guesswork of measuring, monitoring and managing mental well-being:
LUCA provides wearable device users with daily biometric feedback to track and monitor levels of stress in the body. It provides the user with an overall stress assessment, plus a timeline of three stress measurements based on Medibio’s proprietary algorithms measuring stress associated with sleep, cardiac, and physical activity:
- Sleep stress: LUCA monitors sleep using data collected by your wearable device and calculates a score once a day. Registering a low sleep score indicates you are not getting quality sleep and should try adjusting your schedule or routine.
- Cardiac stress: A higher cardiac score indicates you are achieving a healthy heart rate and using energy above sedentary levels on a more frequent basis. Increased cardiac scores are associated with a healthy lifestyle including an appropriate heart rate during physical activity and increased energy use.
- Activity stress: A higher activity score indicates you are achieving an increased intensity and duration of daily and weekly activity. Increased cardiac scores are associated with a healthy lifestyle including on a daily, weekly and ongoing basis.
LUCA combines these biometrics with a scientifically validated Perceived Stress Assessment and Medibio’s proprietary Odyssey behavioral modules, developed by Medibio’s own neuroscience team.
LUCA Availability
Find LUCA available on the App Store® for iPhone® (Health & Fitness Category) or in the Google Play Store for Android (Health & Fitness category). LUCA will require Apple Watch 3 or later or a Garmin smartwatch with heart rate tracking, plus a subscription of $7.99 per month ($45.99 annual) – a14-day free trial is included. A limited time offer at launch will offer users an annual subscription for just $22.99 (details at myluca.app).
About Medibio
Medibio is a mental health technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence, deep learning algorithms and neural network methodology to identify biological markers to aid in early detection and screening of mental health conditions.
Two of Medibio’s recent abstracts, “Moderator effect of physical activity on stress and sleep relationship in daily life: an observational study using wearable devices” and “Detecting clinically significant depressive burden in sleep clinics through physiological parameters: Preliminary data as to sleep stages and heart rate,” have been accepted to be presented at the 2022 World Sleep Congress in Rome, Italy. medibio.com.au
Press kit available at myluca.app.
