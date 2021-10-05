Silicon Valley Institute, Bay Area Leader in Hair Transplantation Announces Update to FUE Transplant Page for Hair Loss
Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a best-in-class hair loss clinic serving Bay Area residents, is announcing an update to its FUE transplant page.
— Miguel Canales, MD
"When a person decides to address thinning hair, they can be concerned about the process. We are happy to provide answers to questions on an individualized basis," explained Miguel Canales, MD. "That is why we decided to help provide a few answers, so that people know what to expect about a follicular unit extraction procedure."
The Bay Area community can review the newly updated FUE transplant page for Silicon Valley Institute at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/. The patient process for Follicular Unit Extraction is updated on the updated page. San Francisco residents can learn about robotic hair transplantation surgery and the hair loss mitigation process. Bay Area women and men can reach out to Dr. Miguel Canales to discuss hair loss surgery options. Dr. Canales executes advanced FUE/FUT surgery and the ARTAS robot for the precise extraction and transplantation of hair follicles. Interested persons can review the ARTAS page, a 'branded' term for robotic hair loss surgery at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/artas/. The clinic is based in Foster City and serves the entire San Francisco Bay Area, including San Jose, Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, and Fremont, California. Persons interested in skin care options can visit the sister website at https://svaestheticderm.com/.
RESIDENTS LEARN ABOUT FUE TRANSPLANT OPTIONS IN THE BAY AREA
Here is the background on this release. Bay Area residents ready to consider hair transplant surgery might have questions about the process. The first concern could be trying to fit robotic FUE transplant surgery into a packed schedule. Managing daily obligations such as work, family, and after-hours events can leave little time for another task. Scheduling FUE transplant surgery in the Bay Area may be easier than expected. An update page informing Silicon Valley residents about the commitment required for hair restoration surgery could be helpful. The new online information, coupled with one-on-one hair loss consultations in Palo Alto, Foster City, or online, can be a helpful first step towards recovery from hair loss.
ABOUT THE SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE
Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Dr. Miguel Canales - is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales provides both the FUT (FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fut-surgery/) and FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/) procedures. Dr. Canales is a top-rated hair transplant specialist for Bay Area residents. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute specializes in hair loss and hair restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo-Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond.). Dr. Canales also specializes in aesthetic hair restoration for females seeking eyebrow transplantation or hairline advancements.
