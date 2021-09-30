Acclaimed Neoclassical Piano Prodigy BLKBOK Brings the Magic With New 'Angels Watching Over Me' Mixtape available Oct 29
Acclaimed Neoclassical Piano Prodigy BLKBOK and Renowned Opera Singer Lawrence Brownlee at BLKBOK's sold out show in NYC. (Photo: Annie Balliro)
The Musical Laureate Continues his Select Tour Dates through 2021
LISTEN HERE TO “ALL NIGHT, ALL DAY”
“Bravo, Bravo! That was brilliant! Incredible talent!” ~ Mike Muse, SiriusXM Urbanview
“His music is taking the country and world by storm…[he’ll] be around for a while!” ~ Tavis Smiley, KBLA RADIO
New York, NY – (September 30, 2021) – Today, acclaimed neo-classical pianist BLKBOK announces a new holiday duet mixtape with renowned opera tenor Lawrence Brownlee, 'Angels Watching Over Me'. In anticipation of the future holiday must-have, the first single from the mixtape was unveiled to platforms today,“All Night, All Day '', and released through icons+giants and ADA Worldwide. Brownlee’s captivating and emotionally-charged vocals bring new and enthralling spins on some key holiday classics in the upcoming collection of intimate piano and vocal performances, recorded at New York City’s Dubbway studio, produced by Grammy-winner Billy Mann to be released everywhere on October 29, 2021.
Having already gained “notice for his unusual and beautiful approach to classical music,” as noted by Tavis Smiley on KBLA Radio, BLKBOK maintains this unique and trojan horse-like approach to the genre within Angels Watching Over Me, by stepping up his voice for activism and diversity in the industry with a sonically-rewarding body of work – in true partnership with Brownlee, the genre’s original force for the cause of diversity.
“It has been a gift and a pleasure working on this collection with the incomparable Lawrence Brownlee,” shares BLKBOK. “He brings brilliance, class, and a voice like none other to our interpretations of holiday season classics. I am overwhelmed with excitement to share these songs with new and existing fans of both myself and Lawrence, I only pray that this body of work will be a healing gift to all for the season of love and hope.” Having grown up in inner-city Detroit, obsessed with hip-hop music and culture, even referring to this collection as a “mixtape,” similar to his mixtape CVRART, all reflects his commitment to bringing alternative music and voices to the black community.
The new mixtape was born following the phenomenal chemistry audiences saw onstage during a recent emotional and rousing duet at a sold-out performance at New York City’s Rockwood Music Hall this past summer, with the famed opera singer. The duet kicked off the start of the Detroit native’s national tour, who recently returned to the Motor City for the sold-out “Peace for the Soul” event hosted by Ann Delisi of WDET (Detroit), who shared “It was an honor for WDET to collaborate with this extraordinary artist as he returned home with his message of peace, tolerance and love." This followed his own “Artist Spotlight” in the Detroit News, for his opening moment ahead of Damien Escobar at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. He escorted audiences on a journey through his dexterous arrangements and melodic scores off his recent hit album, Black Book, “a virtuosic, but not over-ripe or indulgent” project that brought “you into his head and his heart with precision and bold articulation,” as proclaimed by Atwood Magazine.
In pairing with Brownlee on Angels Watching Over Me, BLKBOK’s further exudes his “superpower: Telling his unique story and constructing a bridge between worlds in the process.” You won’t want to miss BLKBOK’s upcoming live performances, including his SoFar Sounds: Living Set airing on November 5, 2021 and even more to be announced soon:
October 2 Phoenix, AZ (MIM) The Musical Instrument Museum (http://mim.org/events/blkbok/)
November 13 Titusville, FL Astronaut Hall of Fame Gala , Kennedy Space Center (https://astronautscholarship.org/ahof.html)
BLKBOK is no stranger to the industry grind, having hit the road throughout his career with Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Timbaland, Cirque Du Soleil, John Mayer and more, as their piano player on the road. All the while, BLKBOK was composing scores of unfinished piano segments, collecting digital dust on a hard drive as the tour and travel life continued and, like all of us, then 2020 hit. And now, the accomplished musical auteur continues to step into focus, with himself and his body of work as the main subject.
To learn more about his story watch I AM BLKBOK .
About BLKBOK
Born and raised in Detroit’s inner-city, BLKBOK (born Charles Wilson III), grew up in a music-filled house. By the time he was 8, BLKBOK was an acclaimed piano prodigy, winning statewide accolades and college-level competitions. When it came to music, most of the kids he grew up with pursued hip-hop, adopting hip-hop monikers on trend with their time. However, it’s no coincidence that Charles chose the name BLKBOK, which echoes that of one of the greatest pianists and composers of all time. The tag is also an apt reflection of the elements that have contributed to the artist’s identity and symbolizes his colorful journey from pop and hip-hop culture to his present-day neo-classical debut album. BLKBOK was inspired to create his critically acclaimed, debut album Black Book as a tribute to the movie Green Book and the courageous story of Pianist/Composer Don Shirley, who’s trailblazing spirit helped pave the way for black classical pianists to this day. Black Book is a 12-track body of work that includes a vocal collaboration titled ‘My Life,’ featuring Renée Elise Goldsberry, a Grammy and Tony award-winner for her role in the Broadway musical Hamilton. The rest is a collection of poignant and thought-provoking scores from ‘Michelle’s First Day at The White House’ to ‘George Floyd & The Struggle For Equality,’ ‘Cookie Waltz’ and ‘November 7, 2020’. A collaboration with award-winning poet Lauren Delapenha, provides an added creative dimension to the project. Black Book was recorded at Red Bull Studios in New York City.
