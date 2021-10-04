Personal Sommeliers Reports Strong Quarter On Quarter Growth
Quarterly revenue increased 131% over the previous quarter, number of completed events increased 67% and active Food & Beverage Professionals increased 336%.
I'm impressed with our Customers, who have endured through these trying times made difficult by the combination of COVID-19 and a severe national shortage of qualified Food & Beverage Professionals.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Sommeliers Inc. (https://personalsommeliers.com) announced today results of their second quarter operations.
— Robert Smith, President & Master Sommelier
Quarterly revenue increased 131% over the previous quarter, while the number of completed events increased 67%. Additionally, the number of active Food & Beverage Professionals increased 336%. (Personal Sommeliers is privately-held and does not disclose financial details.)
“I’m proud of the tremendous efforts made by our team of Gig Workers during the past quarter to achieve this amazing result. I’m equally impressed with the flexibility shown by our growing list of Customers, who have endured through these trying times made only more difficult by the combination of COVID-19 and a severe national shortage of qualified Food & Beverage Professionals,” said Robert Smith, President & Master Sommelier.
About Personal Sommeliers
Personal Sommeliers is the premier online platform connecting top Food & Beverage Professionals with Do-it-Yourself Party Hosts.
Spend more time with your Guests and less time in the kitchen or behind the bar by hiring Day-of-Event talent for your Party at a fraction of the cost of full-service catering.
Personal Sommeliers serves the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Los Angeles, Las Vegas Metropolitan, Chicago Metropolitan, Dallas/Fort Worth, Greater Houston, Greater Boston, New York Tri-State Area, Washington D.C. Metropolitan and Greater Miami markets.
Robert Smith
Personal Sommeliers, Inc.
+1 415-275-9100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Be the Host