Paula Vrana Named Commissioner of Administration Acting Commissioner Amanda Holland is retiring

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy is proud to announce the appointment of Paula Vrana as Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Administration. Commissioner Vrana has served as deputy commissioner of the department since January 2019. She is an attorney and lifelong Alaskan, her family roots in Southeast Alaska date back to early World War II years in Skagway. Today is Acting Commissioner Amanda Holland’s last day, she is taking a well-earned retirement after 30 years of state service.

“Commissioner Vrana will be a steady hand at the wheel of a department that manages a wide range of complex and critical administrative services and programs in state government,” said Governor Dunleavy. “From the Public Defenders Agency to the Department of Motor Vehicles, she has the experience and judgement to keep state government running smoothly. I also want to thank Amanda Holland for coming out of retirement to serve the people of Alaska during this transitional period.”

Commissioner Vrana practiced law at the law firm of Brena, Bell & Clarkson and has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Copper River Native Association as well as Executive Director of Hospice of Anchorage.

