Panacea Announces Complimentary Webinars on OPPS Proposed Rule and IPPS Final Rule for 2022
The live events will take place on two Wednesdays, October 6 and 20.ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panacea Healthcare Solutions, Inc., a company specializing in healthcare coding, compliance, pricing software, and consulting services, is pleased to announce that in October, it will be hosting a pair of unique and complimentary live webinars offering a comprehensive overview of the Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS) Proposed Rule for the 2022 calendar year and the Inpatient Prospective Payment (IPPS) Final Rule for the 2022 fiscal year.
These two webinars are emblematic of Panacea’s ongoing dedicated efforts to help providers nationwide better prepare for coming changes as to how coding, billing, and charge capture will be accomplished in 2022. The 90-minute OPPS and IPPS webinars will take place at 10 a.m. PST/1 p.m. EST on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, and Wednesday, October 20, 2021, respectively.
"We fully anticipate that taking part in these webinars will help attendees fast-track their preparatory efforts, including seeing how technology can assist in navigating through the end-of-year-updates," said Panacea Vice President of Revenue Integrity, Tiffani Bouchard, who will present the OPPS webinar.
“It is absolutely imperative for everyone involved in healthcare coding to be aware of guideline changes and code additions and deletions featured in the IPPS Final Rule,” added Panacea Senior Healthcare Consultant Sandy Brewton, who will present the IPPS webinar. “We’re confident that in leveraging methods like these educational webinars to help spread the word, providers will be well-positioned to adapt to all of the coming changes.”
Both presenters bring more than 25 years of experience to their roles, with Bouchard’s areas of expertise including chargemaster management, hospital bill auditing, claims issue resolution, and coding and documentation review, among others. Brewton specializes in health information management (HIM), including record audits, review and validation of MS-DRG assignment, documentation quality, and more.
Attendees at the OPPS webinar can expect to learn more about the proposed changes from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). During the extension of the COVID-19 pandemic, CMS continues to seek stakeholder comments on revised and new guidance for coding and billing. The CY2022 Outpatient Patient Payment System (OPPS) Proposed Rule CMS released on August 4 is packed full of proposed changes. The webinar will cover the major changes impacting coding, billing and payment, and provide a summary analysis of CPT/HCPCS code deletions and additions.
Attendees at the FY2022 IPPS webinar will come away with an understanding of the guideline changes, code additions and deletions. There will be discussions of some MS-DRG adjustments and new technology codes and the latest coding updates regarding COVID-19 in the coming fiscal year. They will also gain insight into the key changes in the final rule and how to best prepare for FY 2022.
Attendees must register separately for each individual webinar and only will be eligible to earn 1.5 continuing education units (CEUs) if they attend the live event.
For more information and to register for these live events, visit
