LA ROSA CHICKEN & GRILL RESPONSE TO ALLEGATIONS AGAINST FRANCHISEE OWNER

Recent allegations against Michael Esposito have raised significant and overwhelming concerns throughout our entire team.

The alleged actions, if true, violate the most fundamental standards that our entire organization adheres to and honors.” — Vincenzo Pugliese

La Rosa Holdings, LLC, Franchisor of the La Rosa Chicken & Grill franchise system is undertaking a legal evaluation in response to recent reports of alleged actions of Michael Esposito, a La Rosa franchisee owner.

La Rosa Chicken & Grill is a staple New Jersey and New York restaurant that for over 20 years has provided families with healthy freshly prepared foods. Many La Rosa locations are company owned, managed and operated by La Rosa’s founder and original team members that have maintained the highest standards for the menu items prepared and served daily at La Rosa Restaurants. La Rosa recently began offering franchises, with some franchise locations now located in New York and New Jersey. Each franchise location conforms to La Rosa’s strict quality, food preparation, and freshness standards.

In response to recent allegations against Michael Esposito, La Rosa Holdings, LLC founder and President, Vincenzo Pugliese has initiated a legal evaluation, and provides the following statement:

"For over 20 years our team has built La Rosa Chicken & Grill into a trusted local family restaurant for wholesome good food. Whether its families on the run after a baseball game, or moms and dads looking for a break from cooking, La Rosa Chicken & Grill has become a part of many families. Recent allegations against Michael Esposito have raised significant and overwhelming concern throughout our entire team. The alleged actions, if true, violate the most fundamental standards that our entire organization adheres to and honors.

La Rosa Holdings, LLC has engaged its legal counsel to evaluate the recent allegations relative to our franchise system. As we undertake this evaluation we also ask that the media and our valued customers to know and understand that all of our locations, aside from two, are owned and operated by our dedicated corporate team and our hard working franchisee operators. Many of them are family owned businesses and we ask that you please take note that they do not have any connection with Mr. Esposito."

We take this matter extremely seriously and are evaluating all steps and actions.