Charity Golf Tournament raises $45k for pediatric skilled nursing facility
On Tuesday, September 28, Exceptional Care for Children held its 7th Sheldon Scramble Charity Golf Tournament at Deerfield Golf Club in Newark, DE.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, September 28, Exceptional Care for Children held its 7th Sheldon Scramble Charity Golf Tournament at Deerfield Golf Club in Newark, DE. Over 100 golfers competed despite rainy conditions, raising over $45,000 for its pediatric residents.
The event was a success thanks to major corporate sponsors PharMerica, ABHA Architects, Wawa, Keen Compressed Gas Co., and Young Conaway.
“It was another incredibly successful fundraiser in Delaware,” said John L. White, Executive Director of Exceptional Care for Children. “With this community, it’s 100 percent about raising money for the children at ECC, and we all have a great time doing it, even when it’s raining.”
Throughout the day there was an array of on-course challenges like Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, Hole in One Putting Contest, Golf Ball Drop, and a Cornhole Contest.
“We set a lofty fundraising goal, but we hit the mark, and that’s amazing,” said Kyle Conner, Director of Development. “Over the years, this tournament has grown into something special to look forward to in Delaware in the early fall.”
Mike Josephick, the Executive Chef at Deerfield Golf Club, served a special dinner after the golf tournament, and an awards ceremony ensued.
About Exceptional Care for Children
Exceptional Care for Children improves the lives of medically-fragile children and their families through skilled nursing, transitional services, and palliative care. We are a haven for healing fragile bodies when improvement is possible, and a refuge for nurturing vulnerable spirits when a cure is unattainable. For more information, visit https://exceptionalcare.org/.
$10k Hole in One Putting Contest