Carpet Cleaning Force Reviews 5 Professional Carpet Cleaning Methods

Professional Carpet Cleaner Uses Different Methods. Carpet Cleaning Force discusses five professional carpet cleaning methods.

1. Professional Steam Carpet Cleaning
Property managers highly recommended steam carpet cleaning. Powerful truck-mounted commercial carpet cleaning for cleaning stains off the carpet. Hot water extraction is the most popular deep cleaning method and can remove about 98% of the dirt and carpet stain removal. It also kills dust mites.

Different types of rugs cleaning machines will have different costs. Steam carpet cleaning in Auckland is preferred by most professional carpet cleaning companies, also knows as Hot water extraction is the most popular deep cleaning method and can remove about 98% of the dirt and carpet stain removal. It also kills dust mites.

Pre-spray of eco-friendly carpet cleaning shampoo, sanitizer, and deodorizer is applied before steam cleaning. Stain areas with a stain treatment. Truckmount Steam carpet cleaning machine will inject hot water is at high pressure to the carpet.

The rug is rinsed with hot water, and dirty water is suctioned back up through an extraction wand. Because the extraction vacuuming follows closely after the jet nozzle. The water is hot enough to dissolve stains but not too hot to damage the carpet fibre like wool or nylon. If power water suction is applied, will take about a few hours to dry.

The professional carpet cleaning price will depend on the carpet loops, short cut pile or one pile is the cheapest to clean, a loop pile or long pile carpet may cost 10% more. Steam carpet cleaning can keep both carpet and upholsteries clean.

Pros
Effective stain treatments.
Allow high pressure, temperature for carpet and upholstery cleaning.

Cons
Long drying time
Expensive truck mount equipment and cleaning process

2. Shampoo Professional Carpet Cleaning
Pre Vacuuming is done before the professional carpet cleaning service. Shampoo rug cleaning uses rotating brushes to push shampoo foams into the carpet and then vacuumed up. But no rinsing afterward.

The remaining foam can become sticky, may attract more dust and dirt. Little water is used so it's quick to dry.

Pros
Fast, affordable, and easy to operate
Good agitation with counter-rotating brushes little moisture used, so little drying time needed.

Cons
Can not remove soil from the root layer of the carpet.
Can't use high temperature to break stains.

3. Dry Professional Carpet Cleaning
Cleaning powder-based solvent with 10% water is pushed into the carpet. The solvent is brushed between the carpet fibre. It will absorb dirt and the solvent will be dried into power with the absorbed dirt after 10 minutes. You can then vacuum the dried solvent away with the captured dirt. This is not as powerful deep clean as steam clean, but it's not as much hard work. The chemicals will not attract future dirt like carpet shampoo.

Pros
Simple method and no training is needed
Quick-drying for about 20 minutes.

Cons
The powder can trap in thick carpet piles and attract more dirt over time.
Can not do deep cleaning.

4. Encapsulation Professional Carpet Cleaning
Similar to dry professional carpet cleaning, a rotating brush applies the cleansing foam into the carpet. The foam contact with the dirt then crystallizes and encapsulates the dirt then dries in about 20 minutes. Then you can vacuum the crystalized form with the dirt captured. Encapsulation uses fewer chemicals than shampooing and dries faster. However, this method does not remove heavy stains.

Pros
Easy carpet cleaning method
Drys about 20 minutes

Cons
Residue might remain and trap dirt overtime
Can only do surface cleaning

5. Bonnet Professional Carpet Cleaning
Rug cleaning detergent is sprayed on the carpet. A spinning pad with a cleaning solution work over the top of a carpet and absorb dirt from the carpet. The pad needs to be rinsed frequently when it fills with dirt. Usually need to rinse the pad every hundred square meters. So you can optimize the pad's capacity to absorb dirt.

This is commonly used in hotels for its quick cleaning drying properties. However, it is not a deep clean and only cleans the top layer of the carpet. And the cleaning solution will accumulate within the carpet fibre. This is why carpet manufacturers will not valid warranty if you use Bonnet Carpet Cleaning in Auckland.

Pros
Fast, affordable and simple and inexpensive.
Effective with little soiled carpets.

Cons
Only cleans the top surface of carpet fibres, not a deep clean.
Wil leaves chemical residues and dirt and the bottom layers of the carpet