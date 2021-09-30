This is a historical account of a woman who dedicated her life to work towards the Independence and unification of Italy.

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Honor Mamath relives the life of the first female journalist to cover the Italian war of Independence.

“The lesson for me today was to know when I should write such words and for whom.” — excerpt from I Remember the Risorgimento by Honor Mamath

Teacher and author Honor Mamath brings to life journalist Jessie White, the first female journalist to cover the Italian war of Independence during the years 1854 to 1860 in the historical memoir I Remember the Risorgimento. This memoir diligently covers the dangers of war, political intrigue, and the surprising romance of an intelligent and classy young lady who lived through a time of war as a strong feminine component. This is a historical account of a woman who dedicated her life to work towards the Independence and unification of Italy, a passion which earned her the title “Hurricane Jessie”.

Aside from working as a nurse to General Giuseppe Garibaldi’s soldiers in four wars, Jessie White Mario also made rounds as the first woman correspondent for the London Daily News and the New York Evening Post back in 1854 to 1860, and later on for The Nation for forty years. For everyone’s knowledge, Honor Mamath, the author, happens to be related to Jessie White’s aunt, Louise Biden.

The names, places, and events mentioned in the book come from Jessie White’s summary that was printed in the New Castle Daily back in 1861. The detailed information Mamath included in this phenomenal historical memoir sets you back in a time where courage and passion to serve was most needed.

Honor Mamath has long been interested in what history can teach us when US President Kennedy was assassinated. She was a substitute teacher in History, English, and Science classes in high schools in California. Her experiences in teaching and life in general urged her to write compelling and inspiring stories and plots that she wants to share to the world. Everyone should take note of the author’s access to history, in this account based on a true life, to write stories of substance and meaning for readers.

