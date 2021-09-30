Darwin’s pilgrimage to the Galápagos Islands gives birth to the popular Theory of Natural Selection.

PITTSBURG, CA, USA, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fictionalized recounting of Charles Darwin’s voyage on the Galápagos Island through the lens of an experienced science educator.

“While clearly stating that this is a work of fiction and imagination, ten Brink provides ample evidence that she has researched the setting, the methodology used by Darwin, and the journaling that led to his seminal work, The Origin of Species.”—The US Review of Books.

Perhaps the most intriguing and groundbreaking theory was penned after Charles Darwin’s unforgettable voyage in the Galápagos Islands. Dr. Barbara ten Brink’s On The Island with Charles Darwin is a noteworthy work of fiction centered around the plausible events and scenarios around the time Darwin visited the Galápagos Archipelago. Darwin’s pilgrimage to the Galápagos Islands gives birth to the popular Theory of Natural Selection, which drastically and controversially alters the scientific view on the origins of life.

While we know lots and lots about the life and work of Charles Darwin through preserved documents, notebooks, publications, letters, correspondence, and the membership in The Royal Society that were widely imparted into various areas of learnings and research, we know nothing about the fictional characters that Dr. ten Brink has created around him. Though the characters, names, and events included in the book are entirely fictional, they are without a doubt authentic, backed with the author’s research about the notable visit.

Dr. ten Brink researched many topics to build a realistic setting and events around the time when Darwin was carefully making observations in the Archipelago for his manuscript, On The Origin of Species (1859).

“It was also my great privilege to travel to Galápagos to visit the islands of Isla de San Cristobál and Isla Isabela, and experience for myself the entrepreneurial spirit of young naturalists who hire out their boats to take tourists on excursions to witness seals and sea lions, boobies, sharks, marine iguanas, and penguins.” —Dr. Barbara ten Brink.

Rather than traveling by cruise ship, Dr. ten Brink rented the pleasing Villa Rosa. Villa Rosa was once the cucumber warehouse and counting house mentioned throughout the story.

On The Island with Charles Darwin by Dr. Barbara ten Brink will be exhibited at the 2021 American Association of School Librarians (AASL) National Conference.

