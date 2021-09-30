PanXchange Announces Trading Platform Expansion as Hemp Market Evolves

PanXchange Today announced two enhancements to its physical hemp trading platform as the market evolves.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PanXchange today announced two enhancements to its physical hemp trading platform as the market evolves. Beginning today, PanXchange has opened trading for hemp hurd, in the form of micronized hurd, quarter-inch, and three-quarter-inch segments. These products are used in animal bedding, plastics, and building materials such as hempcrete and insulation. Julie Lerner, PanXchange’s CEO, says, “I couldn’t be happier to finally introduce the trading of hemp for industrial uses. By volumes, these sectors will dwarf the cannabinoid market in the long run.” She then clarifies that while the company’s trading platform can handle all sub-sectors of industrial hemp such as fiber and grain, it won’t list the products until the sector has garnered momentum from the buy-side of the industry to better build liquidity.

Global Fiber Processing, operating out of Monte Vista CO is the first seller to come to market with several large volume offers of hurd. Andrew Bish, the company’s founder, states, “We are thrilled to be working with PanXchange to develop the industrial market. Their ability to bring buyers and sellers together while offering price transparency is an essential step towards full commercialization of hemp in sectors like building materials, bioplastics, and textiles.”

The second trading feature PanXchange released today is not a new development, but the reintroduction of basis trading. The PanXchange trading platform was designed years ago to handle fixed-price trading against a benchmark or futures contract. Lerner explains, “We disabled this feature when launching in the CBD market since the market was too young to even think about minimizing price risk. However, we’ve now seen how dangerous fixed-price trading can be and we’re happy to see the industry getting comfortable with pricing contracts against any of our benchmark prices- from biomass to distillate to isolate.”

PanXchange is also launching a 3- part series of white papers on the hemp industry. The first paper, to be released in early October is hemp in the animal feed sector. The second report focuses on industrial uses: building materials, textiles, bioplastics, etc. The report will give an update on how those sectors are evolving, problems, opportunities, and how carbon credits fit in the picture as part of the ESG movement across the globe. The final report will focus on cannabinoids-- from total supply and demand (quantity, not retail prices), a prediction on how FDA approval would improve the outlook, how Delta 8 is boosting demand, and regulatory issues.

About PanXchange

PanXchange is a market structure solution for physical commodities that feed and fuel the world. Centered around its electronic negotiating and trading platform, it offers instant market access and price discovery, especially in relatively thin and/ or nascent physical commodity markets. With regard to its benchmark pricing services, PanXchange is a price discovery platform, not a price reporting agency (PRA) because it is backed by actual physical commodity trade activity, not just reported values which often include brokers and analysts. It is the leading benchmark price provider in industrial hemp markets and the de facto benchmark price for specialty sand used in US energy markets.