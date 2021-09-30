Congressional Men’s Health Caucus Hold Briefing on Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer: The Patient Experience
Briefing Highlights the Experience of Patients Living with Prostate Cancer and Breast CancerWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Men’s Health Network (MHN) joined with HealthyWomen, ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer, APHA Men’s Health Caucus, Fans for The Cure, and the American Urological Association to educate viewers on the experience of patients living with prostate cancer and breast cancer and to promote Prostate Cancer Awareness Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month through a briefing in collaboration with the Congressional Men’s Health Caucus and the Prostate Cancer Task Force.
The briefing was held online via Zoom, and featured prominent speakers including Congressional Men’s Caucus Chair Rep. Donald Payne, Jr. (D-NJ) who struck comparisons between breast cancer and prostate cancer both in statistical data and in reported patient experience. He also emphasized the importance of screenings.
“Prostate and breast cancers are two of the most deadly diseases, but they can be treated effectively if they are detected early,” said Payne. “As Chairman of the Congressional Men’s Health Caucus, I hosted this briefing to increase awareness of these cancers, increase screenings, and save lives. We need to do everything we can to promote regular prostate and breast cancer screenings for all Americans.”
Armin Brott, MBA, founder of MrDad.com and nationally syndicated newspaper columnist, welcomed the crowd to the briefing telling participants “A few years ago I was interviewing both Prostate Cancer and Breast Cancer survivors and was struck by the similarities in their stories.”
The distinguished panelists spoke about their own experiences with cancer, the importance of advocacy, and the science behind screening for and treating cancer.
The panelists were:
• William L. Dahut, M.D., National Cancer Institute (NCI), CCR Scientific Director for Clinical Research
• Reginold “Hollywood” Thompson, Hell Lovers Motorcycle Club, and Men’s Health Network
• Pat Sheffler, ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer
• Missy Peters, Breast Cancer Portrait Project and HealthyWomen
• Armin Brott, MBA, MrDad.com, nationally syndicated newspaper columnist (“Healthy Men” and “Ask Mr. Dad”).
Reginold “Hollywood” Thompson spoke about his own experience with prostate cancer, advocating for prostate cancer awareness, and the importance of a positive support system.
“I’m the type of guy who goes to the doctor all the time,” Thompson said on the subject of his first diagnosis. “My prostate was the size of an 80 year old man’s; I was in my 50’s at the time.”
Missy Peters discussed her own experience being diagnosed with breast cancer in her mid-30s and shared the stories of some of the young women she interviewed for the Breast Cancer Portrait Project. She also discussed the importance of advocacy and education about Breast Cancer.
“How did I slip through the cracks? Why did it take 11 months to be diagnosed?” Peters asked. “Women should know the signs [of breast cancer], but who is teaching us breast awareness?”
Prostate Cancer Awareness Month is dedicated to the men currently battling this disease and to encouraging education about prostate cancer with an emphasis on appropriate screening to ensure early detection and diagnosis (which greatly improve prognoses). MHN will continue to work to shine the spotlight on this important issue through briefings and educational programs such as this one.
"A man is diagnosed with prostate cancer every two minutes in America,” said Jamie Bearse, ZERO President & CEO. “To beat the disease, those men rely on the support of their loved ones, health care providers, and communities. At ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer, we're proud to join our partners today in spreading the word about the importance of diagnosing prostate cancer early and helping patients get started on their personalized treatment pathways."
Improvements in research and therapy, combined with knowledge and awareness of prostate cancer and encouraging prostate cancer screening, are the most effective tools we have to ensure better outcomes for our loved ones. Proceedings of the briefing will be available soon on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/mhnmedia
Men’s Health Network (MHN)
MHN is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation.
Men’s Health Network is the sponsor of Men’s Health Month (June) and Wear Blue Day. MHN maintains the http://www.TesticularCancerAwarenessMonth.com and http://www.ProstateCancerAwarenessMonth.com websites.
For information on MHN's programs and activities, visit them at MensHealthNetwork.org, on Twitter (@MensHlthNetwork), and on Facebook (facebook.com/menshealthnetwork), or call 202-543-6461 ext. 101.
