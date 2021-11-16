California Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to A Machinist with Mesothelioma in California to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation That Might Be Millions of Dollars

If we had a vital tip for a machinist or skilled trades worker with mesothelioma in California it would be try to recall some of the specifics of how, where and when you were exposed to asbestos.” — California Mesothelioma Victims Center

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The California Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a machinist anywhere in California who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma and or their family to focus on obtaining facts about compensation and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 for answers. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues specialize in assisting skilled trades workers of all types including machinists. Financial compensation for a machinist in California might be in the millions of dollars as attorney Erik Karst is always more than happy to discuss. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The group says, "If we had one very important tip for a machinist or any type of skilled trades worker with mesothelioma in California it would be try to recall some of the specifics of how, where and when you were exposed to asbestos in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s. It is this information that will become the cornerstone for your compensation claim and attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste can be extremely helpful in this process. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in California the California Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at one of these three hospitals:

* UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer.ucla.edu/

* Stanford Cancer Institute: https://cancer.stanford.edu/

The California Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide unsurpassed service that is available to any diagnosed victim in California including communities such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Riverside, Fresno, Sacramento, Oceanside, Palm Springs, Riverside, or Eureka. https://California.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos In California include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer happen to over a thousand people each year in California.

www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma