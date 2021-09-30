Fall Foliage Report – September 30, 2021

September 30, 2021

With cool evenings and crisp mornings you can feel the change in the air. The leaves are responding to this change in the weather, and colors are starting to show. This week we even have some citizen reports and it’s looking like there’s a taste of fall across Maryland. The October forecast is calling for above average temperatures so we will see how this impacts the situation. Regardless, we’ll keep you updated. Keep checking back each Thursday for the latest information.

October’s Bright Blue Weather – Helen Hunt Jackson

O suns and skies and clouds of June, And flowers of June together, Ye cannot rival for one hour October’s bright blue weather;

Join us as we follow the transition each week with reports from our experts at our state forests and parks. This year for the first time, we welcome all of Maryland’s outdoor enthusiasts to send in photos capturing the beauty of the fall season. Please use the submission form to submit your entries directly to us. Your photo might be selected to appear in a future edition of the Fall Foliage Report!

Garrett County, Maryland

Cunningham Falls and Gambrill state parks

The native red maple leads the charge with its red hues declaring the arrival of fall at Cunningham Falls and Gambrill State Parks. Ranger Mark Spurrier, Cunningham Falls and Gambrill state parks

Deep Creek Lake State Park

A young black gum stakes its claim to the fall season with eye-catching scarlet leaves. Ranger Roy Musselwhite – Deep Creek Lake State Park

Frederick County, Maryland

Fort Frederick State Park

Fort Frederick picnic area, September 30, 2021 Check back each week, we’ll be posting an updated photo of this spot so you can see the leaves changing week to week.

Red Maple European Chestnut Black Oak Flowering Dogwood

Leaves in rich browns and yellows are beginning to adorn the black oak at Fort Frederick State Park, while the dogwood greets us with shades of pinks and purples, dusted with flecks of gold. Bob Study – Fort Frederick State Park Complex

Photo Submissions for the Week

Fall Recreation Spotlight

