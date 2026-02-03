Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,119 in the last 365 days.

Midwinter Waterfowl Survey Shows Second Consecutive Population Increase

Above average Canada goose and diving duck numbers likely reflect colder winter

Hundreds of birds in flight

Snow geese land at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge in Dorchester County Department of Natural Resources photo.

During the first week of January, aerial survey teams of pilots and biologists from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service conducted the annual inventory of ducks, geese and swans wintering along the state’s Chesapeake Bay, tidal Potomac River and Atlantic coast shorelines. This year, the survey teams counted about 926,900 waterfowl which was higher than both the 705,300 birds observed in 2025 and the most recent five-year average of 684,280 birds. 

“The Mid-Winter waterfowl survey allows our biologists to assemble a long-term picture of wintering waterfowl abundance and distribution,” said Wildlife and Heritage Director Karina Stonesifer. “Waterfowl are continuously responding to environmental cues, including weather, food availability, and habitat quality.”

Overall, dabbling duck numbers (117,300) were lower than the 2025 count of 126,000 birds. The number of mallards (63,900) and black ducks (33,600) were higher than their respective 5-year averages (56,320 and 30,360). Diving duck numbers (239,100) were higher than the 100,200 ducks counted in 2025 and the 5-year average (145,860). 

Biologists counted 509,400 Canada geese in the 2026 survey effort which was more than the 414,200 geese counted in 2025 and the 5-year average (391,200). Overall, higher Canada goose and diving duck numbers likely reflect the cold weather experienced by the northeast and mid-Atlantic regions during December and January. 

The Midwinter Waterfowl Survey has been conducted annually since the early 1960s and covers most of the tidal shorelines and near-shore waterfowl habitat in Maryland (see below for survey results from the past 5 years). 

Species

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

Mallard

53,500

56,800

45,100

62,300

63,900

Black Duck

24,600

21,800

24,200

47,600

33,600

Gadwall

6,800

3,400

2,600

2,000

3,100

Widgeon

300

1,900

500

3,800

2,200

Green-winged Teal

6,900

6,200

17,500

8,900

7,400

Shoveler

900

200

100

100

500

Pintail

4,600

3,300

1,300

1,300

6,600

Total Dabblers

97,600

93,600

91,300

126,000

117,300

Redhead

7,000

12,800

10,000

5,700

11,300

Canvasback

7,700

57,800

18,800

28,500

25,300

Scaup

29,500

74,000

28,400

36,900

105,800

Ring-necked Duck

2,100

6,200

7,000

5,900

5,300

Goldeneye

100

400

300

300

500

Bufflehead

10,600

16,800

16,300

13,200

18,600

Ruddy Duck

22,400

22,300

39,500

9,700

72,300

Total Divers

79,400

190,300

120,300

100,200

239,100

Scoters

1,300

3,400

1,800

4,200

6,300

Long-tailed Duck

100

100

100

500

400

Mergansers

1,400

1,700

1,900

2,400

4,500

Total Ducks

179,800

289,100

215,400

233,300

379,600

Brant

200

400

1,100

800

1,300

Snow Goose

13,600

12,500

16,100

40,200

29,900

Canada Goose

361,100

320,800

350,500

414,200

509,400

Tundra Swan

7,400

7,300

9,600

12,900

16,900

Total Waterfowl

563,800

632,200

593,200

705,300

926,900

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Midwinter Waterfowl Survey Shows Second Consecutive Population Increase

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.