All-New 2022 Edition of Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide Now Available

Kovels' Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2022

Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles 2022 Price Guide, the most complete and best-illustrated antiques and collectibles price guide, has just hit book stands.

We know you’ll enjoy our new price book. It’s filled with loads of information you can’t afford to be without. We’ve spent years building our research library, and work daily to keep prices updated.” — Terry Kovel

CLEVELAND, OHIO, US, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 54th edition of the perennially popular Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide by Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel is now available online at Kovels.com and at booksellers nationwide. With more tips, more marks, and more prices than any other price guide on the market, Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2022 gives antiques enthusiasts the information they need to quickly identify and price finds, and to buy and sell more confidently.

For more than five decades, casual and expert collectors have turned to the Kovels, the most trusted name in the industry, for their knowledge and research. The just-released 2022 price guide includes more than 3,000 photos; 500 makers’ marks, logos, and dates; and 12,500 all-new prices of antiques and collectibles in more than 700 categories sought-after by collectors, including Advertising, Furniture, Glass, Jewelry, Kitchen, Porcelain, Tiffany, Toys, Sewing, Tools, and more. Prices are from actual sales—no estimates—and are reviewed for accuracy.

Best of all, there’s an entirely new center section in Kovels’ 2022 book — “Collecting Trends: Twentieth-Century American Studio Jewelry” — showcasing designers of the new, bold, and modern “jewelry as art” that emerged in the late 1940s and ’50s. Also included is an exclusive report on the past year’s record-setting prices, as well as insider information, comments on trends and pricing patterns, hundreds of expert tips, and fakes alerts. All of this enables collectors to buy, sell, and collect with confidence.

Here is a peek at some of the fascinating listings in Kovels’ 2022 price guide: The most expensive item is a 7-gallon stoneware water cooler made in 1846 and decorated with Broadway street scene in cobalt blue that auctioned for $480,000. The least expensive entries, at $2 each, are a 1980s plastic figural Spider-Man bookmark and a Royal China “Country Charm” saucer. The largest item in the book is an early 20th century Flemish style tapestry picturing the Battle of Pavia. It is just over 17 by 9 feet and sold for $4,720. And there are a few listings that measure 1/2 inch — a set of Trianon 18-karat-gold cuff links with gemstones that sold for $610, a lot of five agate and Dzi bead buttons from c.1800 that sold together for $1,088, a pair of 18-karat-gold earrings with citrine stones that brought $480, and a pair of Victorian gold tone buttons with an eagle that went for $3.

Antiques collectors have turned to the Kovels for their outstanding annual price guide ever since the first guide appeared in 1968. Since then, collecting has become more popular and collectors have become savvier and better informed. With a nationally syndicated newspaper column, newsletter, past TV series and a popular website, Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel are, without a doubt, America’s leading popular authorities on antiques and collectibles. Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide 2022 is a valuable resource to help collectors make wise decisions and save money. Available now at Kovels.com and local bookstores.

About the Authors:

Terry Kovel has been a lifelong collector and expert and has written more than 100 books on antiques and collectibles. She writes a nationally syndicated newspaper column, a subscription newsletter, and a weekly e-newsletter. Terry lives in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kim Kovel, daughter of Terry and Ralph Kovel, caught the collecting bug as a child, growing up in a house filled with antiques and traveling regularly to antique shows and flea markets all over the country. Kim lives in Florida in a 1950s house.

About Kovels.com

Kovels.com, created by Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel, provides collectors and researchers with up-to-date and accurate information on antiques and collectibles. The company was founded in 1953 by Terry Kovel and her late husband, Ralph. Since then, Kovels’ Antiques has written some of America’s most popular books and articles about collecting, including the best-selling Kovels’ Antiques and Collectibles Price Guide, now in its 54th edition. The website, Kovels.com, online since 1998, offers more than 1 million prices. It gives readers a bird’s-eye view of the market through latest news, auction reports, a marks dictionary, antiques & collectibles identification guides covering items from 1750 to 2000, advice on downsizing and settling an estate, a directory of appraisers, auctions, clubs, and publications, the digital edition of Kovels on Antiques and Collectibles monthly newsletter plus 47 years of archives, readers’ questions and answers, and much more. Kovels also sends a free weekly email, Kovels Komments.